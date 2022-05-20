Get grilling: Fire up the flames for more than your main course

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer which means one thing: grilling season begins.

But keep in mind, the grill is not just for steaks and chicken. Every good barbecue needs a delicious side dish, and we’ve got you covered with a few recipes that can cook right alongside your protein — and we don’t mean a simple baked potato or plain grilled veggies (though those are tasty, too).

First, Savory Rainbow Sweet Potatoes Au Gratin that makes beautiful use of three colors of sweet potatoes. Thinly sliced orange, purple and white sweet potatoes are layered to create an eye-popping side dish that tastes as good as it looks. The savory sauce of white cheddar and fresh rosemary are a lovely combination with the sweetness of the potatoes. This dish can be cooked on a smoker, over indirect heat on the grill or even in the oven if your grill can't accommodate the large skillet.

Fresh sweet corn epitomizes summer. Jalapeno Popper Mexican Sweet Corn is a fun twist on corn on the cob. The corn is coated in a creamy spread made from crema, cream cheese and lime juice topped with a spicy panko crumb and jalapenos. The combination is the perfect marriage of sweet corn and jalapeno poppers.

Crema is the Mexican version of French crème fraîche. Both are slightly soured and thickened cream but are milder and less thick than American sour cream. Crema is found in most supermarkets and is worth trying for this recipe if you are unfamiliar with it.

Grilled Southwestern Potato Salad is a nice alternative to the heavily mayonnaised potato salads you often find. The poblanos, jalapenos and cayenne add a little southwest flair but it's not a tremendous amount of spice. The sour cream and buttermilk dressing helps cool some of the kick the peppers provide. Alternately, you could substitute sweet peppers for the poblanos.

It may come as a surprise, but you can grill dessert too. Not only do desserts on the grill bring a whole new level of flavor, they allow you to stay outside with friends and family.

Fruits on the grill can be amazing because the heat brings out their flavors when the natural sugars caramelize. Our Rum-Soaked Grilled Pineapple is a perfect example. The brown sugar in the glaze also caramelizes with the heat, intensifying the flavors while enhancing the natural sweetness of the pineapple. A helpful tip: don’t try this recipe with canned pineapple rings. It doesn't produce the same decadent dessert.

Another fruity dessert is a Grilled Berry and Peach Pie. Some may argue and call this a galette. But a pie is, by definition, baked and served in a sloped sided dish. A galette is totally freeform, no pan necessary. This dish is shaped like a galette but since it's baked and served in a pie plate, we are calling it a pie. The combination of sweet peaches and raspberries and tart blueberries makes my mouth water just thinking about it.

Savory Rainbow Sweet Potatoes Au Gratin

1 white sweet potato

1 orange sweet potato

1 purple sweet potato

3 tablespoons flour

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary minced

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

Pinch nutmeg

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup milk

1½ cup white cheddar cheese shredded

1. Heat smoker, grill or oven to 350 F.

2. Slice each potato into 1/8-inch slices.

3. Stack the potatoes into 2 to 3-inch stacks, alternating potato colors.

4. Lightly grease a round baking dish or cast iron pan.

5. Transfer the potato stacks to the pan, laying them on their sides and creating an outer and inner circle.

6. In a sauce pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour. Cook for three minutes, whisking occasionally. Add the rosemary, salt, pepper and nutmeg.

7. Whisk in the cream and milk. Continue whisking, until it starts to thicken. Remove the pan from the heat, and whisk in the cheese.

8. Pour the sauce over the potatoes. Cover with foil, and place on a sheet pan.

9. Bake at 350 F for one hour. Remove the foil, and bake 20 to 30 more minutes, or until the cheese begins to brown and bubble.

Adapted from girlscangrill.com

Jalapeno Popper Mexican Street Corn

4 ears fresh sweet corn

2 jalapeno peppers

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

¾ teaspoon salt, divided

¼ cup panko bread crumbs

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

¼ cup Mexican crema (or sour cream thinned with 1 teaspoon 2% milk)

2 tablespoons lime juice

Ground chipotle pepper

Chopped fresh cilantro

Optional: lime wedges

1. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.

2. Husk the corn. Rub corn and jalapenos with 2 tablespoons canola oil.

3. Grill jalapenos, covered, on a greased grill rack over medium-high direct heat until lightly charred on all sides, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat and put in a paper bag. When jalapenos are cool enough to handle, remove skin, seeds and membranes; chop finely. Set aside.

4. Grill the corn, covered, on a greased grill rack over medium-high direct heat until cooked, about 10 minutes. Rotate every couple minutes to prevent burning.

5. While corn is cooking, in a small skillet heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add panko; cook and stir until starting to brown. Add paprika and oregano; cook until crumbs are toasted and fragrant.

6. Combine cream cheese, crema, lime juice and remaining salt.

7. When corn is done, remove from grill. Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt then spread a light layer of cream cheese mixture over the corn. Sprinkle with bread crumbs, jalapenos, chipotle pepper and cilantro. If desired, serve with lime wedges.

Adapted from tasteofhome.com

Grilled Southwestern Potato Salad

1½ pounds large red potatoes, quartered lengthwise

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 poblano peppers

2 medium ears sweet corn, husks removed

½ cup buttermilk

½ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro

1½ teaspoons garlic salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ to ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Lime wedges

1. Place potatoes wedges in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes. Drain potatoes and toss with oil.

2. Grill poblanos, covered, over high heat 8 to 10 minutes or until skins are blistered and blackened on all sides, turning occasionally. Immediately place peppers in a small bowl; let stand, covered, 20 minutes. Reduce grill temperature to medium heat.

3. Grill corn and potatoes, covered, over medium heat 12 to 15 minutes or until tender and lightly browned, turning occasionally. You may need to pull the corn before the potatoes. Cool slightly.

4. Peel off and discard charred skin from poblanos; remove stems and seeds. Cut peppers into ½-inch pieces and place in a large bowl. Cut corn from cobs and cut potatoes into ¾-inch pieces; add to peppers.

5. In a small bowl, whisk buttermilk, sour cream and lime juice until blended; stir in jalapeno, cilantro and seasonings. Add to potato mixture, stirring in as much dressing as desired to coat. Serve warm with lime wedges. Refrigerate leftovers.

Rum-Soaked Grilled Pineapple

½ cup dark rum

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 pineapple, cored and cut into about 6 rings

Cooking spray

Vanilla ice cream

1. In a small bowl, mix together rum, brown sugar and cinnamon. Then in a glass baking dish (or other container), lay out the pineapple rings and pour the rum mixture over them. Toss to coat, then let soak for at least 30 minutes, flipping the pineapple midway through.

2. Preheat the grill to a medium-high heat.

3. When you are ready to cook the pineapple, strain out the extra rum sauce from the pan of pineapple, and transfer it to a small saucepan. Bring the sauce to a simmer over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 6 to 8 minutes, or until reduced by half. Set aside.

4. While the sauce is cooking, lay pineapple slices on the hot grill grates and cook for about 3 to 4 minutes per side until browned and grill marks appear.

5. Top each pineapple ring with a scoop of ice cream and drizzle with rum sauce. (If desired, you can also lightly dust the pineapple with some extra cinnamon.) Serve immediately.

Adapted from www.gimmesomeoven.com

Grilled Berry Peach Pie

1 pie crust from a pack of two or you can use a homemade crust

3 cups berries and/or thinly sliced peaches, fresh or frozen, see note below

¼ cup granulated sugar plus more for sprinkling

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon lemon juice from ½ a lemon

Zest of ½ a lemon, about 1 teaspoon

1 teaspoon heavy whipping cream

Sugar for dusting

Disposable foil pie pan

Disposable large foil baking pan

1. Preheat grill to as close to 350 F as you can get it. (The optimal grill temperature is about 350 F to 400 F.)

2. Place berries/sliced peaches in a large bowl. Sprinkle with sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice and zest. Toss with your hands.

3. Unroll pie crust and place it in a disposable foil pie plate. Place the fruit mixture in the center and fold up the edges to form the crust. Brush the edges with heavy whipping cream and sprinkle with granulated sugar.

4. Place a large foil baking pan upside down on the grill. Place the pie (in its pan) on top of the inverted pan and close the lid to the grill. Cook until the crust is cooked through, about 20 to 30 minutes depending on how hot your grill is. Check it at 15 minutes and then every few minutes after to make sure it doesn’t burn.

5. Carefully remove pie pan from grill. Cool before slicing. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.

NOTE: We used a mixture of 1 cup each of sliced peaches, raspberries and frozen blueberries but you can use any combinations of fruit you like. If you are using frozen fruit, let it thaw to room temperature and drain it well to avoid a soggy pie.

Adapted from www.crazyforcrust.com

