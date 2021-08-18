Girl Scouts unveil new cookie — and it tastes like a brownie

Here's something to look forward to.

The Girl Scouts of Nebraska announced Tuesday a new cookie to its cookie sales lineup: and it sounds like all kinds of snacky goodness.

The cookies, called Adventurefuls, are brownie-inspired treats with caramel-flavored crème and a touch of sea salt, according to a press release from the organization.

Girl Scouts will offer the Adventurefuls cookie in the 2022 season alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites. Cookie season in Nebraska begins Feb. 11, 2022.

Earlier this year, the Girl Scouts unveiled a new French-toast-inspired cookie called "Toast-Yays", which replaced the long-time staple of chocolate iced shortbread cookies called "Thanks-A-Lots."

Open to all girls in kindergarten through 12th grade, new Girl Scout troops and groups are forming as girls are heading back to school.