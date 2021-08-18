 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girl Scouts unveil new cookie — and it tastes like a brownie
0 comments

Girl Scouts unveil new cookie — and it tastes like a brownie

082221-owh-liv-gscookie-p1

Girl Scouts new Adventurefuls cookies are brownie-inspired with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

 GIRL SCOUTS OF NEBRASKA

Thanks-A-Lots have been retired to make way for the French-toast inspired variety that is dipped in icing.

Here's something to look forward to.

The Girl Scouts of Nebraska announced Tuesday a new cookie to its cookie sales lineup: and it sounds like all kinds of snacky goodness.

The cookies, called Adventurefuls, are brownie-inspired treats with caramel-flavored crème and a touch of sea salt, according to a press release from the organization.

Girl Scouts will offer the Adventurefuls cookie in the 2022 season alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites. Cookie season in Nebraska begins Feb. 11, 2022.

Earlier this year, the Girl Scouts unveiled a new French-toast-inspired cookie called "Toast-Yays", which replaced the long-time staple of chocolate iced shortbread cookies called "Thanks-A-Lots."

Open to all girls in kindergarten through 12th grade, new Girl Scout troops and groups are forming as girls are heading back to school.

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is offering a buy one, get one membership incentive this fall. Through grant funds, Nebraska girls who buy a membership now will receive a second, free membership that they can give to a sister, friend or caregiver, while funds last. The special offer is open to new members and girls who took last year off due to the pandemic. Families can get details at girlscouts.how/bogo.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert