Good Evans to serve breakfast, lunch in Omaha
Good Evans staff can be seen from the dining room preparing breakfast and lunch items at the Kearney location. Good Evans will open an Omaha location in February.

 ERIKA PRITCHARD, KEARNEY HUB

Take a look at Shirley's large and in charge breakfast burrito.

A breakfast and lunch restaurant with outlets in Kearney and Lincoln will open soon in Omaha.

Good Evans will be at 1040 S. 74th Plaza, just west of 72nd and Pacific Streets. It’s expected to open sometime in February. The first two locations opened in 2019.

The restaurant’s website says it uses made-from-scratch recipes and roasts its coffee in-house. Menu items include benedicts, a breakfast sandwich, corned beef hash, a yogurt bowl with granola, omelets, pancakes, burgers, power brunch bowls, homemade pop tarts and more.

Visit goodevans.com to learn more about the restaurant and see the entire menu.

Snack on This 2021: Omaha World-Herald staff recommendations

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

