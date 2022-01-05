Good Evans to serve breakfast, lunch in Omaha

A breakfast and lunch restaurant with outlets in Kearney and Lincoln will open soon in Omaha.

Good Evans will be at 1040 S. 74th Plaza, just west of 72nd and Pacific Streets. It’s expected to open sometime in February. The first two locations opened in 2019.

The restaurant’s website says it uses made-from-scratch recipes and roasts its coffee in-house. Menu items include benedicts, a breakfast sandwich, corned beef hash, a yogurt bowl with granola, omelets, pancakes, burgers, power brunch bowls, homemade pop tarts and more.

Visit goodevans.com to learn more about the restaurant and see the entire menu.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.