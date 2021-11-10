 Skip to main content
Guilt-free apple cinnamon cookie energy bites are the perfect snack
Oats, almond butter and fresh apple combine in sweet, chewy bites that you won’t have any guilt reaching for when the kids start wailing, “I’m hungry!” Or you just need a bit of energy to get through the day.

Each ball contains about 80 calories.

Apple Cinnamon Cookie Energy Bites

Makes 2 dozen

2 cups old-fashioned oats

¼ cup ground flaxseed

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup almond butter

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

1 cup grated apple, unpacked (about 1 medium apple)

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, stir together the oats, flaxseed and cinnamon. In another bowl or a liquid measuring cup, stir together the almond butter, honey, vanilla and salt until well combined. Pour over the oat mixture and combine until evenly coated. (Consider using your hands at the end to make sure everything is well-mixed.) Stir in the grated apple.

2. Scoop the mixture into tablespoon-sized portions and shape into balls. Slightly wet hands to help keep the mixture from sticking to your fingers.

3. Store the energy bites in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days.

Note: The mixture was too sticky for us to roll into balls. We solved the problem by grinding ½ cup oatmeal into flour and adding it to the mixture.

Source: kristineskitchenblog.com

