 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Home alcohol delivery? New online service in Omaha will bring booze to your door
0 comments

Home alcohol delivery? New online service in Omaha will bring booze to your door

Only $5 for 5 months
20180215_go_beerweek2 (copy)

You can order a six-pack of beer and more through Drizly,com, with on-demand delivery now available in Omaha and Lincoln.

 SHUTTERSTOCK

Are you craving a cold one? Just wait an hour (or less).

A new online, on-demand alcohol delivery service now is available in Omaha and Lincoln.

Drizly is partnering with 12 liquor stores that will bring beer, wine and spirits to your home shortly after you order it — if you can prove you are 21 or older.

You can make purchases purchase through the company’s website or via the Drizly app, which is available in Apple's App Store or Google Play.

Participating local stores include:

  • Big Dog’s Beverage, 20310 Wirt St.
  • Cornhusker Beverage Mart, 8610 K St.
  • Happy Hour Spirits, 13820 Manderson Circle
  • N Street Drive In, Lincoln
  • Ralston Liquor Outlet, 8524 Park Drive
  • Spirit World, 6680 Center St.
  • Mega Saver, various locations

The service offers a large selection of alcohol and mixers and the ability to compare prices, said Blaine Grinna, Drizly’s director of retail development.

“(Customers can) find that needle-in-a-haystack bottle of whiskey or simply enjoy delivery of their go-to beer or hard seltzer in under 60 minutes,” Grinna said in a press release.

Omaha's 37 essential restaurants

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert