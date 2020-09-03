Home alcohol delivery? New online service in Omaha will bring booze to your door

Are you craving a cold one? Just wait an hour (or less).

A new online, on-demand alcohol delivery service now is available in Omaha and Lincoln.

Drizly is partnering with 12 liquor stores that will bring beer, wine and spirits to your home shortly after you order it — if you can prove you are 21 or older.

You can make purchases purchase through the company’s website or via the Drizly app, which is available in Apple's App Store or Google Play.

Participating local stores include:

Big Dog’s Beverage, 20310 Wirt St.

Cornhusker Beverage Mart, 8610 K St.

Happy Hour Spirits, 13820 Manderson Circle

N Street Drive In, Lincoln

Ralston Liquor Outlet, 8524 Park Drive

Spirit World, 6680 Center St.

Mega Saver, various locations

The service offers a large selection of alcohol and mixers and the ability to compare prices, said Blaine Grinna, Drizly’s director of retail development.