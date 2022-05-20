How to maintain your gas grill

Gas grills often have a long lifespan, but that can be shortened if you don’t clean and maintain yours regularly. A few simple steps will keep your gas grill in top condition.

Every timePreheat your grill every time you turn it on. This cleans and disinfects your gas grill.

Brush cooking grates to remove residue and give yourself a clean cooking surface.

Turn up the heat on your grill to maximum after you remove the last of the food. This burns off all the drippings and grease in your grill.

Cover your grill as soon as it has cooled down. It is a myth that a grill cover causes rusting.

Every 10 cookoutsRemove the cooking grates and clean them on both sides.

While the grates are out of the grill, clean off the metal heat shield above the burners and below the grates.

Brush out the inside of the grill into the drip pan below.

Clean out or replace the grease drip pan.

Put everything back and fire up the grill, letting it heat up for about 10 minutes or until there is no (or at least very little) smoke coming from the grill.

Once a Year

If you plan to pack away your grill for the winter, you will want to do this at the end of your season. If you grill year-round, do this at least once a year.

Remove the cooking grates and soak them in hot, soapy water.

Remove the heat shields and do the same to them.

Thoroughly brush out the interior of the grill. Leave the greasy accumulation as a protective layer on the metal.

With everything out of the way, fire up the grill just long enough to look at how the flame is coming from the burners.

If the flames are uneven, you need to clean out the burners. To do this, remove the affected burners from the grill and, with a pipe cleaner or small wire, push through the ports (holes along the side). Then gently tap the burners, open-end down, on the ground to displace any debris from inside the burner. Once cleaned out, replace the burners and fire it up again. If the flame is even, continue. If not, repeat this step.

Clean out or replace the grease drip pan.

While the grates and heat shields are soaking, close up the grill and give the exterior a wash, much like you would a car.

Wash off the grates and heat shields and put your grill back together.

Fire up the grill and allow it to heat up, drying all the internal parts.

If you are packing your grill away for the season, close and disconnect the gas supply. Remove the propane tank from the grill and place it in a safe, ventilated area. Cover the grill and put it in a sheltered location.

