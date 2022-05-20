How to maintain your gas grill

Gas grills often have a long lifespan, but that can be shortened if you don’t clean and maintain yours regularly. A few simple steps will keep your gas grill in top condition.
Every timePreheat your grill every time you turn it on. This cleans and disinfects your gas grill.
Brush cooking grates to remove residue and give yourself a clean cooking surface.
Turn up the heat on your grill to maximum after you remove the last of the food. This burns off all the drippings and grease in your grill.
Cover your grill as soon as it has cooled down. It is a myth that a grill cover causes rusting.
Every 10 cookoutsRemove the cooking grates and clean them on both sides.
While the grates are out of the grill, clean off the metal heat shield above the burners and below the grates.
Brush out the inside of the grill into the drip pan below.
Clean out or replace the grease drip pan.
Put everything back and fire up the grill, letting it heat up for about 10 minutes or until there is no (or at least very little) smoke coming from the grill.
If you plan to pack away your grill for the winter, you will want to do this at the end of your season. If you grill year-round, do this at least once a year.
Remove the cooking grates and soak them in hot, soapy water.
Remove the heat shields and do the same to them.
Thoroughly brush out the interior of the grill. Leave the greasy accumulation as a protective layer on the metal.
With everything out of the way, fire up the grill just long enough to look at how the flame is coming from the burners.
If the flames are uneven, you need to clean out the burners. To do this, remove the affected burners from the grill and, with a pipe cleaner or small wire, push through the ports (holes along the side). Then gently tap the burners, open-end down, on the ground to displace any debris from inside the burner. Once cleaned out, replace the burners and fire it up again. If the flame is even, continue. If not, repeat this step.
Clean out or replace the grease drip pan.
While the grates and heat shields are soaking, close up the grill and give the exterior a wash, much like you would a car.
Wash off the grates and heat shields and put your grill back together.
Fire up the grill and allow it to heat up, drying all the internal parts.
If you are packing your grill away for the season, close and disconnect the gas supply. Remove the propane tank from the grill and place it in a safe, ventilated area. Cover the grill and put it in a sheltered location.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2022
Quiana Smith, left, talks about her late father Rudy Smith Sr. with support from Rudy's widow Llana Smith and son Rudy Smith Jr. during a ceremony to rename a section of Lake Street near 34th Avenue to Rudy Smith Sr. Street on Saturday. Rudy Smith Sr. was a longtime World-Herald photojournalist.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Brayden Andersen can't hold onto this pop-up hit by Millard West's Nixon Snyder in the bottom of the third inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday. It was ruled to hit and Snyder eventually scored that inning.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A dragonfly zooms past Lincoln East's Jalen Worthley as he throws the games first pitch against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jalen Worthley started the game against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's A.J. Seizys scores after a bunt by Jaelyn Welch and an error by Elkhorn South catcher Cole Goeser in the second inning during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley watches a pitch go by against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Landon Tjaden (8) and Scottsbluff's Jose Rodriguez (17) chase the ball into shadow during the Scottsbluff vs. Waverly NSAA Class B state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Thursday. Waverly won the game 5-4 after a shootout.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Claire Niehaus (18) takes a corner in the Omaha Duchesne vs. Bennington NSAA Class B state quarterfinal girls soccer game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, walks off the stage, with results projected on him, after conceding the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the media await results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Head Groundskeeper Zach Ricketts, left, works on the field while Carol Szczepaniak votes in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Larnisha Dortch fills out her ballot at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Firetrucks spray water on a fire at the Flora Apartments, 2557 Jones St. on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Colton Damme (5) leaps over Millard South's Sam Stutheit (16) as he slides to the ball in the Gretna vs. Millard South NSAA Class A state quarterfinal boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the game 4-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mask ls partily covered by petals that blew off a nearby blooming tree in a parking lot in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A state quarterfinal girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Omaha Marian won the game 5-3.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mask ls partily covered by petals that blew off a nearby blooming tree in a parking lot in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People and vendors line 11th Street, looking north towards Jackson Street on the first day of the Omaha's Farmers Market on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Kunasek plays the Cajun accordion on the first day of Omaha's Farmers Market on Saturday. Kunasek normally performs with The Prairie Gators.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The new signs for CHarles Schwab Field are now installed. The field was formerly TD Ameritrade Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-LaVista South's Cole Krska (right) celebrates with Andre Santamaria after Santamaria scored a goal during their district final against Omaha South at Papillion-LaVista South High School on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Chelsea Souder, the founder and director of Nebraska Abortion Resources, speaks as hundreds of people rally for abortion access rights after a leaked draft a U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade become public outside the Omaha and Douglas County Civic Center on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pigeon builds a nest in the sign on the DoubleTree hotel located at 1616 Dodge Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Bryan's Cesar Hernandez (8) celebrates his corner kick goal as teammate Christofer Gallardo-Mejia (14) comes up behind him in the Omaha Central vs. Omaha Bryan boys soccer district semifinal game at Omaha Bryan High School on Monday. Omaha Bryan won the game 3-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
