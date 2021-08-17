In Case You Missed It: Coffee flights fancied at Omaha coffee shops

It also has a waffle charcuterie board that many customers order to accompany the flights, especially on family weekends, manager Ally Devine said.

“People love to take pictures,” she said, adding that every Instagram post is an advertisement.

At Karma, 587 N. 155th Plaza, the flights have five drinks, one more than most. Choosing “initially was a free-for-all,” Page said, so they now offer suggestions to customers who are a little overwhelmed by the large selection.

“We are pretty much open to any of our drinks on the boards, although we are trying to stay away from blended drinks because they are tougher to make in small quantities,” she said.

Most shops will let customers select disparate drinks. You could even have coffee, then lemonade, McLeay said.

The boards themselves offer opportunities for shops to be distinctive. Karma’s boards, made by a local craftsman at Flyover Creations, have the shop’s logo in the center and pithy sayings such as “discover the bliss” etched in other slots.

Brew also has “beautiful handmade boards” with its logo that are also used for its special-occasion charcuterie, Lofberg said.