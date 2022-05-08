In the Kitchen: Baked risotto easy to make, delicious to eat

Have you wanted to try your hand a making risotto but balked because of the time spent constantly stirring the rice? That is what has kept me from experimenting with this rich and creamy dish.
Then I discovered this recipe for baked risotto. It still had the creamy texture I think of with risotto but it required much less effort.
The sweetness from the red pepper and the tang of the goat cheese complement each other well. But, I know there are some that don’t care for goat cheese. If that’s you, cream cheese can easily be substituted.
I used 31 to 40 peeled shrimp because that’s what they had at the store. You can use any size shrimp — peeled or unpeeled, you’ll just need to adjust the cooking time accordingly.
This risotto uses white wine to add a depth of flavor. I suggest a wine on the drier side. I used a Pinot Grigio, but Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc or a Spanish Albariño would work well too. Whichever wine you choose, remember: If you wouldn’t drink it, don’t cook with it.
Goat Cheese & Red Pepper Baked Risotto with Shrimp
¾ pound shrimp — peeled and deveined
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 small shallot, finely diced
1 large red bell pepper, small diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup arborio rice
¾ cup white wine
3 cups chicken broth, warmed (see note)
4 ounces goat cheese
salt and pepper, to taste
Optional for serving: lemon wedges, grated Parmesan
1. Preheat oven to 400 F.
2. Prepare the shrimp: Pat the shrimp dry and place them in a zip-top bag. Add olive oil, paprika, garlic powder and onion powder. Season generously with salt and pepper. Seal bag and gently shake/toss to evenly coat. Set aside in the refrigerator.
3. For the risotto: In a medium oven-proof pot or Dutch oven with a light fitting lid, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the minced shallot and cook until starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add the diced bell pepper and ½ teaspoon of salt and ¼ teaspoon of pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until peppers are soft, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
4. Add the rice and cook, stirring, until the lightly toasted and every grain is coated, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the wine and cook, stirring, until rice starts to look creamy and the wine is absorbed, about 2 minutes. Stir in the warm broth, increase heat to medium-high and bring to a rapid simmer. Immediately cover the pot with lid and transfer it to the oven. Bake, for 22 to 28 minutes, or until the rice is tender and the liquid is almost absorbed.
5. During the last 10 minutes of risotto cooking, remove the shrimp from the refrigerator and transfer to a baking sheet or pan, in a single layer. Put in the oven with the risotto and bake for about 4 to 7 minutes. (The shrimp will turn from blue-grey and translucent to white and pink and opaque.) Remove from oven and set aside.
6. Remove risotto pot from oven and carefully remove lid. Add the crumbled goat cheese and stir to combine. Taste and adjust for seasoning.
7. Serve immediately. Divide risotto between serving bowls and top with shrimp. Optional, serve with lemon wedges or grated Parmesan cheese.
Note: You will need to warm your chicken broth before using. It doesn’t need to be boiling, just lukewarm.
Adapted from www.nospoonnecessary.com
