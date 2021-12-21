 Skip to main content
J.coco to close Leavenworth location by year's end
These five restaurants have received the most votes in a poll on the area's most-missed closed restaurants on Omaha.com.

After 10 years, contemporary dining restaurant J.coco will close its location at 5203 Leavenworth on Dec. 31.

J.coco

The current J.coco location at 52nd and Leavenworth will close on Dec. 31, 2021.

Chef and owner Jenny Coco will open a new restaurant in a "new space in the near future," according to a press release. The location of the new space has not yet been announced.

J. Coco

J. Coco’s steak and frites with asparagus. The current J.coco location and 52nd and Leavenworth will close on Dec. 31, 2021.

Guests are encouraged to make reservations through the dining application, Open Table, and to stop in before Dec. 31. A limited number of New Year’s Eve reservations will be accepted by calling 402-884-2626, and hours will remain the same through the end of the year: 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Customers with gift cards are able to use them through the end of the year, or to have them honored at J.coco’s new space.

