J.coco to close Leavenworth location by year's end

Chef and owner Jenny Coco will open a new restaurant in a "new space in the near future," according to a press release. The location of the new space has not yet been announced.

Guests are encouraged to make reservations through the dining application, Open Table, and to stop in before Dec. 31. A limited number of New Year’s Eve reservations will be accepted by calling 402-884-2626, and hours will remain the same through the end of the year: 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Customers with gift cards are able to use them through the end of the year, or to have them honored at J.coco’s new space.