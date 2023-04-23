Lemons remind me of spring. As soon as everything starts to green up outside, I begin dreaming of luscious lemony desserts.

The citrus fruit is a perfect pairing for blueberries (or any berry, really). The zippy tartness of the lemons balances perfectly with the burst of sweetness in blueberries.

One of my favorite combinations of the two is this Lemon Blueberry Trifle. The layered combination of vanilla sponge cake, lemon curd, fresh blueberries and lightly-sweetened whipped cream is heavenly.

Our recipe calls for homemade lemon curd, cake and whipped cream. But if you are short on time, you could certainly find store-bought substitutions, though I strongly recommend you make the lemon curd from scratch. The recipe name says it all — Ridiculously Easy Microwave Lemon Curd. It is ridiculously easy. And the fresh lemon flavor is so much better than any store-bought curd I’ve tried.

Whether it’s for a special event or just because, give this trifle a try. You won’t be disappointed.

Individual Lemon Blueberry Trifle

Makes 10

1 pint fresh blueberries

Lemon curd, recipe follows

Vanilla sponge cake, recipe follows

Whipped cream, recipe follows

10 1-cup canning jars

2 large piping bags, optional

1. Make a batch of Ridiculously Easy Microwave Lemon Curd. Allow it to cool. This can be done up to three days ahead of time. Make sure it’s cooled completely before covering or condensation may form on the top of the curd. If this happens, whisk well before using.

2. Make vanilla sponge cake in a half-sheet pan. Allow the cake to cool for at least an hour. The cake can be baked a day ahead of serving. Just cover and leave it out at room temperature.

3. Just before assembling the trifles, wash and dry the blueberries and make the whipped cream.

4. Using biscuit or cookie cutters, cut 10 2-inch circles and 10 2½-inch circles of the sponge cake. Put the 2-inch circles in the bottom of the canning jars.

5. Put lemon curd into a piping bag and add a layer over the sponge cake. Alternately, you can carefully spoon the lemon curd into the jars.

6. Add a layer of blueberries, concentrating on placing them so that they touch the edge of the jar to be visible in the layering.

7. Add whipped cream to a piping bag and add a layer over the blueberries.

8. Press the 2½-inch circles down gently over the whipped cream. Repeat the lemon curd and blueberry layers. Add a final topping of whipped cream.

9. Serve chilled. The trifle is best when eaten the day it’s assembled.

* * *

Ridiculously Easy Microwave Lemon Curd

Makes 2 cups

1 cup sugar

Finely grated zest from 2 lemons

½ cup lemon juice

2 egg yolks (reserve the whites for another use or discard)

3 large eggs

4 ounces salted butter (1 stick), cut into cubes

1. In a large microwave-safe bowl, whisk together the sugar, eggs, egg yolks, lemon juice and salt (⅛ teaspoon if using unsalted butter) until smooth. Add butter cubes. Microwave on high power for 45 seconds. Remove and stir vigorously with a whisk.

2. Continue to cook 45-second intervals, stirring after each interval. It will take 4-7 minutes, depending on the power of your microwave. Lemon curd is done cooking when it coats the back of a metal spoon. You can also check it with an instant thermometer. It’s done when it reaches 175˚F.

3. Remove from the microwave and whisk well. Add lemon zest and stir. Allow the curd to cool to room temperature. It will thicken as it cools. Cover and store in the refrigerator.

* * *

Vanilla Sponge Cake

2 large eggs

3 egg yolks

3 egg whites

1 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup water

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 cup cake flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons powdered sugar, for dusting parchment paper

1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Line a 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking sheet with parchment paper. Spray with baking spray (or grease and flour). Set aside.

2. Sprinkle a second sheet of parchment paper or silicone baking sheet, the same size or bigger than the baking sheet, with powdered sugar. Set aside.

3. Beat egg whites in a large bowl until frothy, then gradually add ¼ cup granulated sugar, beating until stiff peaks form.

4. In a large mixing bowl beat egg yolks and eggs for 2-3 minutes. Add ¾ cup sugar, water and vanilla and beat for an additional minute until fully incorporated. Sift in flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir by hand until just combined. Gently fold in egg whites.

5. Pour into the prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until the cake is golden or springs back when gently pressed in the center. Make sure to keep a close eye on it after 10 minutes so it does not overbake.

6. Remove from the oven and let cool for 5-10 minutes. Carefully flip the cake onto the parchment paper with powdered sugar and peel off the parchment paper the cake was baked on. Cool for at least one hour before cutting out circles for the trifle.

Adapted from lifemadesweeter.com

* * *

Whipped cream

2 cups heavy whipping cream, cold

½ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Put the bowl of a standing mixer or a large mixing bowl (glass or metal) into the refrigerator to chill for a minimum of 30 minutes.

2. Add whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla extract to the chilled bowl.

3. Use the wire whisk attachment to a standing mixer, or a hand-held mixer, and beat the ingredients together, starting on low speed and increasing to high slowly as it begins to firm up.

4. Beat for about 90 seconds, until stiff peaks form, stopping once halfway through to scrape down the sides of the bowl.