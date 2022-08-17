Marks Pantry in Dundee to close at end of the month

When Marks Bistro closed at the height of the pandemic in June 2020, it made the transition to a specialty food and wine shop.

Now that business is halting operations as well. The management of Mark’s Pantry & Bottle Shop announced this week that Aug. 27 will be its last day, unless the inventory is depleted before then.

The shop, near 52nd Street and Underwood Avenue, sells gourmet foods such as specialty vinegars, sauces, heirloom grains and imported pastas that customers could use to create restaurant-style dinners at home — and some recipes to create them.

When it opened, owner Mark Pluhacek said he thought it was the best way to continue connecting with the community amid the COVID outbreak, even though restaurants had been cleared to reopen.

He expressed his gratitude to his loyal clientele in a message at marksindundee.com.

“We have loved being a part of your lives for 20 years …. Your support of Marks has meant everything, and we are so very thankful for that,” he said.

He said he’s working on new ways to use the building and be involved in the Dundee community.