Mexican restaurant Hacienda Real finally launches new Omaha location

  • Updated
  • 0
Hacienda Real

The Hacienda Platter at Hacienda Real is grilled skirt steak, grilled chicken and our savory camarones especiales made of large shrimp wrapped with cheese and bacon.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

For months, people have been asking when the new Mexican restaurant at 78th and Cass Streets would open.

Ask no more. It’s up and running, open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

It’s the third location of a small chain that originated in Lincoln. Aurora Curiel of Lincoln owns all three.

Hacienda Real

Hacienda Real's Guadalajara's grilled New York Steak, a smothered chile relleno and a deep-fried chicken burrito.

The large menu has all the Mexican food standards as well as items you don’t find everywhere, such as Arroz con Pollo, a picadillo burrito, chipotle enchiladas and an entire section devoted to egg dishes.

It has 18 beers on tap and a happy hour every day from 2 to 6 p.m. On Mondays, tap beers are half-price.

The address is 410 N. 78th St., the former site of Old Chicago. See the entire menu at haciendarealnebraska.com.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention.

