Need something sweet? Lots of local eateries can help you with that

GRALEY'S CREAMERY

147 N. Washington St., Papillion

Enjoy an ice cream flight. If you’re out on a hot summer weeknight, this should be your destination. The ice cream flight, small dishes featuring flavors such as ooey gooey butter cake and key lime pie, is just right for a family treat. They are offered Monday through Thursday.

LICORICE INTERNATIONAL

4725 Prescott Ave., 230 N. Seventh St., Lincoln

Take a road trip for candy. Licorice International, which started on Long Island and now is based in Lincoln, has nearly 160 varieties of licorice from 12 countries. It has a thriving online business and also operates two stores in Lincoln. Its Haymarket location also has fine chocolates, gourmet foods and candy dishes. Closed on Sundays.

MASTER'S HAND

Tekamah, Nebraska