Need something sweet? Lots of local eateries can help you with that

Looking for something sweet?
GRALEY'S CREAMERY
147 N. Washington St., Papillion
Enjoy an ice cream flight. If you’re out on a hot summer weeknight, this should be your destination. The ice cream flight, small dishes featuring flavors such as ooey gooey butter cake and key lime pie, is just right for a family treat. They are offered Monday through Thursday.
LICORICE INTERNATIONAL
4725 Prescott Ave., 230 N. Seventh St., Lincoln
Take a road trip for candy. Licorice International, which started on Long Island and now is based in Lincoln, has nearly 160 varieties of licorice from 12 countries. It has a thriving online business and also operates two stores in Lincoln. Its Haymarket location also has fine chocolates, gourmet foods and candy dishes. Closed on Sundays.
MASTER'S HAND
Tekamah, Nebraska
Find the world’s best cinnamon rolls. They’re in the pastry case at Master’s Hand, a cute gift shop, bakery and tea room in Tekamah, about 55 miles north of Omaha. The shop won its “world’s best” designation in 2020 from, of course, worldsbestcinnamonroll.com. It also has other desserts — the butterscotch pie is worth the price of gas from just about anywhere. Closed Sundays.
PASTRY SHOPS
Pack a picnic, and don’t forget the pastries. Omaha has a number of artisan bake shops that can help you fill a big basket. A couple of social media favorites: Le Petit Paris, 567 N. 155th Plaza, where “cruffins,” a combination of croissant and muffins with fruit or cream fillings, have been a sensation of late; and Brownie Bar Omaha, 1217 Leavenworth St., which has a variety of brownies, frostings and fruit toppings.
lepetitparisfrenchbakery.com; browniebaromahacom
ANGUS BURGERS & SHAKES
Kearney and Omaha
Share a milkshake (or two) at Angus Burgers & Shakes, a Nebraska-owned company with two locations. The restaurant describes its milkshakes as “non-typical.” One of them is The King, with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, banana and chocolate syrup. The time to try it? It’s now or never, of course. 421 W. Talmadge St., Kearney; 10177 S. 168th Ave., Omaha.
— Tell us about your favorite places for sweet treats. Email living@owh.com.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267