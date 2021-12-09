Omaha has new a Cajun and seafood restaurant near Westroads Mall

Sebastian’s Southern Crab opened recently at 843 N. 98th St. The space, previously occupied by J.C. Mandarin, is across the street from Westroads Mall.
The owners are cousins Niki Burtin and Wayne Gunnels, whose family originated in Morrilton, Arkansas.
The menu includes items such as chicken and waffles, seafood pasta, a fried fish plate, crab legs and lobster bisque.
It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. To see a menu or order online, go to sebastianssoutherncrab.com.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of December 2021
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!