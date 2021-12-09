 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha has new a Cajun and seafood restaurant near Westroads Mall
0 comments

Omaha has new a Cajun and seafood restaurant near Westroads Mall

These five restaurants have received the most votes in a poll on the area's most-missed closed restaurants on Omaha.com.

Sebastian’s Southern Crab opened recently at 843 N. 98th St. The space, previously occupied by J.C. Mandarin, is across the street from Westroads Mall.

The owners are cousins Niki Burtin and Wayne Gunnels, whose family originated in Morrilton, Arkansas.

The menu includes items such as chicken and waffles, seafood pasta, a fried fish plate, crab legs and lobster bisque.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. To see a menu or order online, go to sebastianssoutherncrab.com.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert