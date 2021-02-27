Omaha man turns time into a book about cocktails

As he compiled his texts about the drinks, he also started jotting down reflections of the day, not to share but to remember this particular time in his family’s history.

He started off worrying about the effect of the pandemic on his practice, but eventually evolved into pondering his time with his kids, who are ages 12,10, 8 and 5.

“When you get to see them learning, it’s kind of cool to see them process,” he said.

He’s grateful for their teachers at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic School, and how they worked hard to make sure his kids learned in the middle of a less-than-ideal situation.

“The kids missed them,” he said. “I have two advanced degrees and school was one of the stronger things in my life, but do you think that mattered to my kids? I was the schmuck because I wasn’t the teacher.”

The pandemic, he said, gave him a chance to watch the teachers in action. When he employed some of their methods, “(the kids) morphed into ‘Yeah, maybe he does know what he’s talking about.’”

Time at home also gave him a chance to come up with ways to bond with his daughters. Together, they watched every Olympic and world-championship gymnastics meet on YouTube, which prompted the backyard displays.