Omaha man turns time into a book about cocktails

By day during the prime of the pandemic, Omahan Pat Kelsey was a stay-at-home dad.
He helped his four young daughters with their homework, fed them lunch and led them in a physical activity such as Olympic-style gymnastics exhibitions. (He was a judge.)
By night, Kelsey was learning the process behind the 50 most popular craft cocktails as tallied by vinepair.com. Now, his journey is becoming a book, “Quarantine Cocktails,” for family and friends.
After devotions and the girls’ bedtime, he and wife Amanda had one of the homemade cocktails in the evening. Depending on what it was, it may have been only a sip or two.
Kelsey wasn’t an expert by any stretch — “I am 100 percent a home enthusiast.”
A periodontist, he had no bartending experience. He didn’t even take risks when choosing a cocktail at a restaurant before dinner.
“I always order a gin and tonic or a Manhattan, but I see other things out there I wonder if I would like,” he said. “But I don’t want to drop the money to see.”
Inspiration came in the form of a holiday disappointment, a series of movies that might have been delivering a message, a desire to get rid of rarely used 20-year-old alcohol, and, of course, a wealth of time at home during a global health crisis.
The project started on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, when bars, restaurants, churches and other businesses were closed and people were encouraged to stay home for a couple of weeks. His St. Paddy’s tradition had been to get a cab and make the rounds at various pubs.
“I was pretty bummed out,” Kelsey said. “I had a neighbor who was moving at the time and it was going to be our last hurrah.”
He ended up watching “Casino Royale” instead. He came in right at the scene in which James Bond orders a Vesper Martini.
“I thought, ‘I have the stuff to make that.’” Turned out he didn’t, but, he said, “I got by.”
The next time he turned on the TV, it was “The Big Lebowski,” in which Jeff Bridges’ character drinks nine White Russians. Kelsey had the ingredients for that too.
Then he saw “Meet the Parents,” which mentions drinking a Tom Collins, and, well, you know the drill.
“You have to understand that we rarely consume alcohol in our house. But we give a lot of family parties and I had a lot of it for that,” Kelsey said.
When he started assessing his supply en route to cleaning it out, he found bottles from college. (He’s 42.)
“That tells you how much we normally consume.”
As two weeks expanded into a month and more, he consulted vinepair.com, cocktailchemistrylab.com and other websites and started to tend his home bar in earnest.
“Every night we would make a different one,” he said. “We kept track, ‘We like this, we don’t like this…’”
He started texting the night’s drink and their critiques to a small circle of friends. Soon people were texting back and saying that others wanted to be added to the thread.
Kelsey worked with Alzuri, an alcohol expert at Spirit World, when he needed ingredients he didn’t have.
“They were so cool,” Kelsey said. “They delivered to my house. I did a brisk business with them, more than I’d ever admit.”
The couple’s favorite drink is the Clover Club, with gin, lemon juice, raspberry syrup and an egg white.
Their least favorite: “Things with an ingredient called chartreuse. It comes in green or yellow. It’s an acquired taste — made (drinks) taste very herbal. It has to be blended very, very well.”
A friend, University of Nebraska at Omaha communications professor Karen Weber, helped him make his pandemic journey into a book. It has photos and illustrations, including one on glassware for various drinks. It also has recipes for about 80 drinks.
As he compiled his texts about the drinks, he also started jotting down reflections of the day, not to share but to remember this particular time in his family’s history.
He started off worrying about the effect of the pandemic on his practice, but eventually evolved into pondering his time with his kids, who are ages 12,10, 8 and 5.
“When you get to see them learning, it’s kind of cool to see them process,” he said.
He’s grateful for their teachers at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic School, and how they worked hard to make sure his kids learned in the middle of a less-than-ideal situation.
“The kids missed them,” he said. “I have two advanced degrees and school was one of the stronger things in my life, but do you think that mattered to my kids? I was the schmuck because I wasn’t the teacher.”
The pandemic, he said, gave him a chance to watch the teachers in action. When he employed some of their methods, “(the kids) morphed into ‘Yeah, maybe he does know what he’s talking about.’”
Time at home also gave him a chance to come up with ways to bond with his daughters. Together, they watched every Olympic and world-championship gymnastics meet on YouTube, which prompted the backyard displays.
“We also really got into ‘Hamilton,’” he said. “If Lin-Manuel Miranda called me today, I would be a pretty good stand-in for Hamilton or any character.”
Kelsey didn’t share his reflections in the book but will with people close to him if they ask.
In the end, he achieved several goals, but one remains elusive.
“I definitely eliminated the bottles (of alcohol) that were 20-plus-years-old, but my overall supply has doubled, given the random liqueurs I needed,” he said. “For example, to make that Vesper Martini, I needed Lillet Blanc liqueur. Now I have nearly a full bottle after making only two.”
No worries, though. The project gave him cozy evenings and good conversations with Amanda, who split her time between working at home and at her hospital workplace.
It also gave him more confidence to order cocktails at a restaurant — “to be intrigued and not afraid to try something just by looking at it,” he said.
And the pandemic itself gave him a priceless gift.
“When I work on patients who are 70 or 80, I ask ‘What would you do over,’” he said. “They all say, ‘Spend more time with my family.’”
