Omaha’s Oasis restaurant closes for good

The owners of Oasis Falafel in downtown Omaha recently announced that their restaurant was closing permanently.
Staffing concerns and repairs led them to take a “much needed break to reassess and rebuild” in June, according to their Facebook page. There were no Facebook posts after June 7 updating their situation until they announced last week that they were closed for good.
“We want to extend the biggest thank you to all our fans and the Omaha community for all the support you have given us over the years,” the announcement said.
Another location, in Iowa City, Iowa, remains open.
Oasis hummus will still be available at several stores in the Omaha area, including Fareway, Hy-Vee, Costco and Natural Grocers.
