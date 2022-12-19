On the ninth day of the OWH cookie countdown: Soft & Thick Snickerdoodles

The warm cinnamon-spice flavor of snickerdoodles is a nice change of pace to all of the chocolaty treats that invade our homes at the holidays.

My preferences is for soft cookies and some snickerdoodle recipes I've tried end up more crunchy — like something you'd want to dip in your coffee. This recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction produces a nice thick, chewy cookie with a lightly crisp outer edge.

Soft & Thick Snickerdoodles

Makes 36 cookies

3 cups all-purpose flour (spoon & leveled)

2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg + 1 large egg yolk, at room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Topping

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon cardamom

1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Line two large cookie sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.

2. Make the topping: Combine the granulated sugar, cinnamon nutmeg and cardamom together in a small bowl.

3. Make the cookies: Whisk the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt together in a medium bowl.

4. In a large bowl using a hand mixer or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and granulated sugar together on high speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes.

5. Add the egg, egg yolk and vanilla extract. Beat on medium-high speed until combined. Scrape down the sides and the bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. With the mixer running on low speed, slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in three different parts. The dough will be thick.

6. Roll cookie dough into balls, about 1½ tablespoons of cookie dough each. Roll the dough balls in sugar and spice topping. Arrange 3 inches apart on the baking sheets.

7. Bake cookies for 10 minutes. The cookies will be very puffy and soft. Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

8. Cookies remain soft and fresh for 7 days in an airtight container at room temperature.

Adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com