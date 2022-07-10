Orange Crush: Creamy, dreamy cheesecake a nostalgic bite of summer

This no-bake dessert is perfect for when you are looking for something refreshing but turning on the oven is the last thing you want to do. It also makes me a bit nostalgic for the carefree summer days of my youth.
If Orange Creamsicles were a favorite treat, Orange Creamsicle No-Bake Cheesecake perfectly replicates the dreamy orange and vanilla cream flavors. And you’ll have time to savor the flavors as you won’t need to worry about this melting in the summer heat.
The recipe is best when made a day in advance. It can be served after setting in the refrigerator for 6 hours but allowing it to chill overnight will let it set up completely.
Most of the cheesecake recipes I want to try are written for a 9-inch springform pan, just like this one. But if you happen to have a 10-inch pan, it’s easy to adapt recipes. Simply, multiply all of the ingredients by 1.2. For a baked cheesecake, use the same temperature as you would the 9-inch pan but it will take slightly longer to bake. Begin checking the doneness at the same time as the smaller cheesecake. If the center doesn’t look set, continue to bake until the center looks firm.
Orange Creamsicle No-Bake Cheesecake
Crust
11-ounce box of vanilla wafers, finely crushed
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
½ cup granulated sugar
Whipped Cream
2 cups heavy cream
½ cup powdered sugar
½ teaspoon clear vanilla flavoring
Orange Jello layer
1 cup boiling water
3 ounces orange-flavored gelatin
Zest of 1 orange
Cheesecake Layer
16 ounces cream cheese, softened
¾ cup granulated sugar
Crust
1. In a medium-sized mixing bowl combine the finely crushed vanilla wafers, granulated sugar and melted butter. Mix until all the ingredients are well incorporated.
2. Generously spray a 9-inch springform pan with nonstick spray.
3. Firmly press the crust into the prepared springform pan. Place the crust into the freezer for a minimum of 30 minutes.
Whipped Cream
4. Using a mixer, combine the heavy cream, vanilla and powdered sugar. Whip the heavy cream mixture on high until stiff peaks form.
5. Divide the whipped cream mixture evenly into two mixing bowls.
Orange Jello Layer
6. In a small mixing bowl, stir to combine the boiling water, orange-flavored gelatin and orange zest. Stir until the gelatin has dissolved.
7. Set aside to cool completely.
8. Once the mixture is cooled, gently fold it into one of the bowls of whipped cream.
Cheesecake Layer
9. Using a mixer on medium-high, beat the cream cheese for 1 minute. Reduce the mixer speed to low and add the granulated sugar.
10. Increase the mixer speed to medium and continue mixing until the cream cheese mixture is smooth about 2 minutes. Be sure to use a spatula to scrape down the side of the bowl. Set aside.
11. Fold half of the whipped cream into the cheesecake mixture.
Cheesecake Assembly
12. Remove the crust from the freezer. Spread ⅔ of the cheesecake layer over the crust.
13. Pour 2 cups of the orange layer over the cheesecake layer.
14. Dollop spoonsful of the remaining cheesecake layer over the orange layer.
15. Use a knife to swirl the orange and cheesecake layers.
16. Evenly spread the remaining orange cream mixture over the top. Place in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours to overnight to completely set.
17. Once the cheesecake cake is firmly set in the springform pan, carefully run a sharp knife along the inside of the pan. This will help the cake release from the pan.
Adapted from thebestblogrecipes.com
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375