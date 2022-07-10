 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Orange Crush: Creamy, dreamy cheesecake a nostalgic bite of summer

  • 0
071022-owh-liv-cheesecake-p1.jpg

Orange Creamsicle No-Bake Cheesecake is a cool treat that will make you nostalgic for the carefree summer days of childhood.

 KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD

This no-bake dessert is perfect for when you are looking for something refreshing but turning on the oven is the last thing you want to do. It also makes me a bit nostalgic for the carefree summer days of my youth.

If Orange Creamsicles were a favorite treat, Orange Creamsicle No-Bake Cheesecake perfectly replicates the dreamy orange and vanilla cream flavors. And you’ll have time to savor the flavors as you won’t need to worry about this melting in the summer heat.

The recipe is best when made a day in advance. It can be served after setting in the refrigerator for 6 hours but allowing it to chill overnight will let it set up completely.

Most of the cheesecake recipes I want to try are written for a 9-inch springform pan, just like this one. But if you happen to have a 10-inch pan, it’s easy to adapt recipes. Simply, multiply all of the ingredients by 1.2. For a baked cheesecake, use the same temperature as you would the 9-inch pan but it will take slightly longer to bake. Begin checking the doneness at the same time as the smaller cheesecake. If the center doesn’t look set, continue to bake until the center looks firm.

People are also reading…

071022-owh-liv-cheesecake-p2.jpg

No-bake desserts are great to have in your recipe box for hot summer days. Give this Orange Creamsicle No-Bake Cheesecake a try.

Orange Creamsicle No-Bake Cheesecake

Crust

11-ounce box of vanilla wafers, finely crushed

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

½ cup granulated sugar

Whipped Cream

2 cups heavy cream

½ cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon clear vanilla flavoring

Orange Jello layer

1 cup boiling water

3 ounces orange-flavored gelatin

Zest of 1 orange

Cheesecake Layer

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

¾ cup granulated sugar

071022-owh-liv-cheesecake-p3.jpg

Orange Creamsicle No-Bake Cheesecake

Crust

1. In a medium-sized mixing bowl combine the finely crushed vanilla wafers, granulated sugar and melted butter. Mix until all the ingredients are well incorporated.

2. Generously spray a 9-inch springform pan with nonstick spray.

3. Firmly press the crust into the prepared springform pan. Place the crust into the freezer for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Whipped Cream

4. Using a mixer, combine the heavy cream, vanilla and powdered sugar. Whip the heavy cream mixture on high until stiff peaks form.

5. Divide the whipped cream mixture evenly into two mixing bowls.

Orange Jello Layer

6. In a small mixing bowl, stir to combine the boiling water, orange-flavored gelatin and orange zest. Stir until the gelatin has dissolved.

7. Set aside to cool completely.

8. Once the mixture is cooled, gently fold it into one of the bowls of whipped cream.

Cheesecake Layer

9. Using a mixer on medium-high, beat the cream cheese for 1 minute. Reduce the mixer speed to low and add the granulated sugar.

10. Increase the mixer speed to medium and continue mixing until the cream cheese mixture is smooth about 2 minutes. Be sure to use a spatula to scrape down the side of the bowl. Set aside.

11. Fold half of the whipped cream into the cheesecake mixture.

Cheesecake Assembly

12. Remove the crust from the freezer. Spread ⅔ of the cheesecake layer over the crust.

13. Pour 2 cups of the orange layer over the cheesecake layer.

14. Dollop spoonsful of the remaining cheesecake layer over the orange layer.

15. Use a knife to swirl the orange and cheesecake layers.

16. Evenly spread the remaining orange cream mixture over the top. Place in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours to overnight to completely set.

17. Once the cheesecake cake is firmly set in the springform pan, carefully run a sharp knife along the inside of the pan. This will help the cake release from the pan.

Adapted from thebestblogrecipes.com

World-Herald Living staff's favorite recipes

Check out these favorite recipes from the Omaha World-Herald Living staff.

In the Kitchen: Give burgers that extra pizzazz with tasty, easy-to-make condiments
Omaha Dines

In the Kitchen: Give burgers that extra pizzazz with tasty, easy-to-make condiments

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Surprisingly, many condiments are simple to make — and taste oh so much better than what you can buy at the store. 

Three recipes for Guinness lovers everywhere
Omaha Dines
alert

Three recipes for Guinness lovers everywhere

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Wine is frequently used as an ingredient in recipes, and cooking or baking with a rich stout like Guinness isn’t much different. The roasted wheat flavor definitely adds a unique dimension to dishes. 

Churn out ice cream with this simple bag technique
Omaha Dines

Churn out ice cream with this simple bag technique

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

There’s no need for a fancy ice cream maker.

Gooey Goodness: Lime squares are a citrus delight
Omaha Dines

Gooey Goodness: Lime squares are a citrus delight

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

By the luck of the Irish, I discovered this finger-licking, lip-puckering recipe. It has the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and …

Get grilling: Fire up the flames for more than your main course
Omaha Dines

Get grilling: Fire up the flames for more than your main course

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Your grill is not just for steaks and chicken. Every good barbecue needs a delicious side dish, and we’ve got you covered with a few recipes that you can cook right alongside your protein.

This zucchini bread recipe doubles the chocolate, triples the yums
Omaha Dines

This zucchini bread recipe doubles the chocolate, triples the yums

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

The bread honestly tastes like you're eating chocolate cake. And in addition to sneaking in some veggies, it's fairly low in sugar with only ½ cup in the loaf and there is Greek yogurt which adds protein while also tenderizing the bread.

Recipe: Mongolian Beef is good when eating out, but better when made at home
Omaha Dines

Recipe: Mongolian Beef is good when eating out, but better when made at home

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

The tender beef, ample peppers and onions and a sauce that's both sweet and savory are a mouthwatering combination.

Sweet empanadas a delicious dessert or snack everyone will enjoy
Momaha

Sweet empanadas a delicious dessert or snack everyone will enjoy

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

The tang of the goat cheese and sweetness of fresh raspberries are a delightful combination in these sweet empanadas. They are the perfect ending to any meal.

Haluski an easy-to-make, satisfying dish that screams comfort food
Omaha Dines

Haluski an easy-to-make, satisfying dish that screams comfort food

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Haluski is a combination of cabbage, onions, noodles, bacon and butter. Isn't everything cooked in butter and topped with bacon amazing?

Ukrainian cheese pancakes pack protein punch
Omaha Dines

Ukrainian cheese pancakes pack protein punch

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Syrniki is a classic Slavic treat with a sweet flavor and moist texture. They’re traditionally served with sour cream and fresh berries or preserves on top. If you prefer, you can serve them with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup, chocolate sauce or honey instead.

Carrot Cake Cupcakes a tasty, go-to treat option
Omaha Dines

Carrot Cake Cupcakes a tasty, go-to treat option

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

What's up, Doc? This carrot cake is a go-to recipe for cupcakes.

Kitchen 101: What you need to know about meat safety, from shopping to cooking
Food and Cooking

Kitchen 101: What you need to know about meat safety, from shopping to cooking

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

At least a million people get sick from improper cooking, handling or storage of meat and poultry each year. Here are some tips on how to safely get meat from the store to your kitchen table.

White Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins a surprise for doubters
Food and Cooking

White Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins a surprise for doubters

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

When eaten slightly warmed, the vanilla flavor of the chips enhances the banana flavor of the muffins.

'The Lincoln Highway' dish sure to become a family favorite
Omaha Dines

'The Lincoln Highway' dish sure to become a family favorite

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

I’d never heard of the dish but immediately wondered if it was a real recipe.

Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love
Momaha

Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love

  • Kiley Cruse World-Herald Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.

Santa bread recipe will bring lots of cheer to the table this holiday season
Momaha

Santa bread recipe will bring lots of cheer to the table this holiday season

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

This lightly sweetened bread shaped like Jolly Old St. Nick will be the perfect addition to your Christmas breakfast or dinner.

Transform your favorite sugar cookie into thawing snowmen
Omaha Dines

Transform your favorite sugar cookie into thawing snowmen

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Are you cooped up inside on a snowy winter day? Looking for a fun activity to keep the kids busy over the holiday break? These melted snowmen cookies are the perfect treat.

Copycat Caramel Apple Spice drink is super easy to make at home
Momaha

Copycat Caramel Apple Spice drink is super easy to make at home

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

If hitting the coffee shop for a Caramel Apple Spice is on your to-do list, consider making one at home.  

White chocolate chai drink perfect for chilly fall days and nights
Momaha

White chocolate chai drink perfect for chilly fall days and nights

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

If you like a chai latte and a hot chocolate, this drink is a perfect combination of the two. 

In honor of Cookie Monster's birthday, try making this cookie-filled fudge
Momaha

In honor of Cookie Monster's birthday, try making this cookie-filled fudge

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday is the birthday of the beloved, furry blue Muppet from Sesame Street, which is the perfect occasion for eating cookie-filled fudge.

Make restaurant-quality cheese curds at home for National Cheese Curd Day
Omaha Dines

Make restaurant-quality cheese curds at home for National Cheese Curd Day

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

The perfect fried cheese curd has a golden, crunchy exterior with breading that's not too thin or thick. This easy-to-make recipe fit the bill. 

Dip-your-own apple bar makes for a fun twist on the classic fall treat
Momaha

Dip-your-own apple bar makes for a fun twist on the classic fall treat

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Instead of using whole apples, cored and sliced apples allow for easier eating and the option to try multiple flavor combinations.

3 delicious pumpkin recipes your entire family will love
Momaha

3 delicious pumpkin recipes your entire family will love

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Here’s an entire meal with pumpkin purée (from a can!) as the starring ingredient. The verdict from our Momaha taste-testers: Yes, please!

Pear and apple salad is the perfect fall recipe
Momaha

Pear and apple salad is the perfect fall recipe

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

This fall salad has the perfect pairing of salty and sweet, with a little bit of crunch.

These puff pastry-wrapped pears are the perfect easy, fancy dessert to enjoy at home
Momaha

These puff pastry-wrapped pears are the perfect easy, fancy dessert to enjoy at home

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

While amazingly elegant-looking, these spiced pears wrapped in puff pastry are deceivingly simple to make. I thought for sure I’d have a “Pint…

Cookies, cream cheese and fresh fruit combine for a delightful 'pizza'
Momaha

Cookies, cream cheese and fresh fruit combine for a delightful 'pizza'

  • JCRUSE jthompsonOWH
  • Updated
  • 0

If you like fresh fruit, you need to make these fruit pizza cookies. 

Garlic butter chicken tenders make for the perfect meal on busy weeknights
Momaha

Garlic butter chicken tenders make for the perfect meal on busy weeknights

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Three to four minutes per side is all you need to cook this tender cut of meat.

Easy lo mein recipe will please even the pickiest eaters
Omaha Dines

Easy lo mein recipe will please even the pickiest eaters

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

This lo mein recipe is quicker, tastier and healthier than take-out. And, if you have picky veggie eaters, the recipe can be adapted to whatever vegetables are family favorites.

Garlic lime shrimp makes for a delicious and quick dinner the whole family will love
Momaha

Garlic lime shrimp makes for a delicious and quick dinner the whole family will love

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

This garlic-lime shrimp is not only delicious, but it can also be on the table in 15 minutes.

3 healthy smoothie recipes kids will love for breakfast or as an after-school snack
Momaha

3 healthy smoothie recipes kids will love for breakfast or as an after-school snack

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Smoothies are good any time of day. But we especially like these for breakfast or an after-school snack.

Salsa 3 ways: Dip it. Pour it. Devour it.
Momaha

Salsa 3 ways: Dip it. Pour it. Devour it.

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Versatility and variety are unbeatable, no matter how you dice it.

Time to tailgate with these yummy food-on-a-stick options
Momaha

Time to tailgate with these yummy food-on-a-stick options

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

To keep your crowd of all ages happy at your next tailgate or watch party, we've got a number of fun food-on-a-stick options.

A summer of s'mores: 9 new s'mores recipes you need to try this summer
Momaha

A summer of s'mores: 9 new s'mores recipes you need to try this summer

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Good things are made to be shared and remembered, and with s'mores, more is always better. Try these recipes (including one for homemade graham crackers) this summer!

Easy, eye-popping desserts for your Fourth of July barbecue or gathering
Food and Cooking

Easy, eye-popping desserts for your Fourth of July barbecue or gathering

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

With the combination of ready-made products and fresh fruit, in a matter of minutes you can whip up a delicious treat for your Fourth of July celebration.

How to jazz up your store-brought ice cream, plus three new recipes to try
Momaha

How to jazz up your store-brought ice cream, plus three new recipes to try

  • Momaha Magazine
  • Updated
  • 0

Colorful spins on a beloved summertime treat.​

Churn out ice cream with this simple bag technique
Momaha

Churn out ice cream with this simple bag technique

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

There’s no need for a fancy ice cream maker.

3 mimosa recipes to serve mom this Mother's Day
Momaha

3 mimosa recipes to serve mom this Mother's Day

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

For children and non-alcoholic drinking adults, all of these recipes can easily be turned into mocktails. Simply substitute non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.

These lime squares are a delightful citrus treat
Momaha

These lime squares are a delightful citrus treat

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

These lime squares have the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and creamy lime filling.

Homemade soft beer pretzel bites are sure to please the entire family
Momaha

Homemade soft beer pretzel bites are sure to please the entire family

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

In case you need more reason to give this recipe a try, April is National Soft Pretzel Month.

These 2 spring-themed Oreo truffle recipes will have the whole family jumping for joy
Momaha

These 2 spring-themed Oreo truffle recipes will have the whole family jumping for joy

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Oreo Cookie Truffles are versatile. They can be adapted to any holiday simply by adding decoration or sprinkles.

Sweet memories: Cherry bars as special as great-grandma
Momaha

Sweet memories: Cherry bars as special as great-grandma

  • Ashlee Coffey Momaha.com Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

Cherry bars have just the right amount of sweet from the cherries and icing, combined with the buttery goodness of the crust.

These delicious (and guilt-free) mini pies are the perfect grab-and-go dessert
Momaha

These delicious (and guilt-free) mini pies are the perfect grab-and-go dessert

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Hand pies are an easy grab-and-go dessert — no utensils or plates required. They taste great served warm, at room temperature or cold and can't be beat for portion control.

Dressed-up shortbreads: Classic recipe holds its own; sprinkles turn up the fun
Momaha

Dressed-up shortbreads: Classic recipe holds its own; sprinkles turn up the fun

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

This version of the classic cookie recipe is dressed up with maraschino cherries and white chocolate.

Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love
Momaha

Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love

  • By Kiley Cruse World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert