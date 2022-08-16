Pacific Street location of Saddle Creek Breakfast Club taking shape

Plans are moving forward for the second location of Saddle Creek Breakfast Club.
Owner Chase Thomsen brought on longtime associates Mike and Angie Andahl as partners for the restaurant’s new outlet in Countryside Village near 87th and Pacific Streets, according to a recent post on the SCBC Facebook page.
“When you find good people, you hang on to them,” he wrote in the post. “What do you do when they crush it for you for 10 years? You make them a partner.”
The first location opened at 1540 Saddle Creek Road in 2020 and quickly became a hit; diners often wait an hour or more on weekends. Parking there is scarce and will be more plentiful at its second site.
It features high-quality — often local — ingredients on a small menu that includes such items as banana pancakes, a steak and egg burrito and a lox plate. It has vegan dishes as well.
Thomsen said he expects the new location to open early next year.
