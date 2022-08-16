 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pacific Street location of Saddle Creek Breakfast Club taking shape

  • 0
Husker season subscription promos

Sign up today! Go to omaha.com/subscribe

Plans are moving forward for the second location of Saddle Creek Breakfast Club.

Owner Chase Thomsen brought on longtime associates Mike and Angie Andahl as partners for the restaurant’s new outlet in Countryside Village near 87th and Pacific Streets, according to a recent post on the SCBC Facebook page.

“When you find good people, you hang on to them,” he wrote in the post. “What do you do when they crush it for you for 10 years? You make them a partner.”

The first location opened at 1540 Saddle Creek Road in 2020 and quickly became a hit; diners often wait an hour or more on weekends. Parking there is scarce and will be more plentiful at its second site.

It features high-quality — often local — ingredients on a small menu that includes such items as banana pancakes, a steak and egg burrito and a lox plate. It has vegan dishes as well.

People are also reading…

Thomsen said he expects the new location to open early next year.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert