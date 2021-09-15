 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pumpkin spice lovers agree: this candied nut recipe is perfect for autumn
0 comments

Pumpkin spice lovers agree: this candied nut recipe is perfect for autumn

20201003_liv_spicenuts

Pumpkin spice candied pecans and almonds

 KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD

Candied nuts with fall’s signature flavor are scrumptiously addictive and possibly better than pie. Plus, they’re easy to make, and leave the house smelling great.

Pumpkin spice candied nuts

20201003_liv_spicenuts(3)

You can eat these pumpkin spice nuts by the handful, sprinkle them on salads or desserts, or make an extra batch to share them far and wide.

What you need

1 cup of sugar

¼ cup of water

½-1 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice (see note below)

3 cups of raw nuts (We used pecans and almonds)

What you do

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, combine the sugar, water and pumpkin spice mix. Cook until the sugar has completely dissolved.

2. Stir in the nuts, completely coating them with the sugar mixture.

3. Stir constantly for 7-10 minutes or until the sugar has crystallized and there is no more moisture left.

4. Let cool. Serve immediately or store in sealed container for up to a week. 

Note: You can find pumpkin pie spice in your local grocery’s spice aisle, or you can make your own! For roughly one tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice mix, combine 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg, ½ teaspoon ground ginger and ¼ teaspoon ground cloves. Store extra spice mix in an airtight container. Mixture from allrecipes.com

Adapted from foodwithfeeling.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert