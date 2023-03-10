My coworkers were shocked when I sheepishly admitted recently that I’d never eaten a Reuben sandwich.

In my own defense, I’m not a huge fan of corned beef and the one time I had sauerkraut (albeit 20 years ago), I didn’t like it. So knowing that, why would I try the sandwich, right?

Wrong.

If this Reuben Pull-Apart Bread is any indication, I now know that a Reuben is pretty amazing.

Maybe it has something to do with tastes changing as you age. Or, more likely, it’s because in this case, the sum is worth more than the parts.

I sampled the corned beef and sauerkraut again on their own as I was making this recipe and they still didn’t excite me. But when this pull-apart bread was put in the oven, it’s like magic happened. All of the flavors marry perfectly together and are a delight for the taste buds.

The Reuben sandwich is not an Irish thing, but its main ingredient — corned beef — has it top of mind around St. Patrick’s Day.

When Irish immigrants came to America, they often settled in areas near Jewish delis. They found that corned beef was similar to Irish bacon and at the time beef was the most inexpensive cut of meat in America. Many even contend that the Reuben was introduced in Omaha in the early 1900s. What has become a tradition of eating corned beef and cabbage to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day likely grew out of the fact that those foods were less expensive for immigrants.

If you plan to make corned beef for St. Patrick’s Day, consider making some extras and using the leftovers to try this recipe.

And, if you’ve never tried a Reuben, what are you waiting for?

Reuben Pull-Apart Bread

1 rye round or oval loaf (see note)

¾-pound thinly sliced corned beef or pastrami

¾-pound Swiss cheese slices

1 cup sauerkraut, drained, patted dry

½-cup Thousand Island dressing

1. Preheat oven to 375 F.

2. Chop cheese and meat into bite-size pieces and set aside.

3. Slice bread, using a serrated knife, in a crosshatch pattern, creating 1-inch cubes but taking care not to cut all the way through.

4. In a bowl, combine the corned beef, Swiss and ¼-cup sauerkraut until well-combined.

5. Place the loaf in the center of aluminum foil pieces on an ungreased baking sheet. Spoon the meat and cheese mixture gently into the cut areas of the bread, pushing some deep into the cuts and leaving some near the top. Wrap foil loosely around the bread.

6. Bake for 20 minutes. Pull back the foil; continue baking for 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

7. Top with remaining sauerkraut and serve warm with a dish of Thousand Island dressing on the side for dipping.

Note: Rye rounds can be difficult to find (we found ours at Le Quartier Bakery). If all you can find at the grocery store is sourdough, caraway seeds are an easy way to get that signature Reuben flavor. Add 1½ teaspoons to the corned beef/cheese mixture and you’ll get that same flavor even if you can’t find rye bread.

