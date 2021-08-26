 Skip to main content
Say 'Hello Kitty' at its truck at Village Pointe this weekend
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at Village Pointe Shopping Center on Saturday.

Collectors alert! New Hello Kitty swag is on its way to Omaha.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be parked at the Village Pointe shopping center near 168th Street and West Dodge Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Head for the lot on Davenport Street south of Old Navy.

It will offer lots of limited-edition merchandise added since the truck was here last year. Items include a pink Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirt, a stainless steel Hello Kitty Cafe rainbow thermos in two sizes and new hand-decorated cookie, madeleine and enamel pin sets.

Theme edibles will also be available — giant Hello Kitty cookies are a bestseller.

The cafe accepts only credit and debit cards. Pandemic safety and sanitation procedures remain in place on the truck.

