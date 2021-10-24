Scare up smiles: 5 spooky cute treats that will make you the 'afterlife' of the party

Scare up some smiles this Halloween by getting creative in the kitchen.

Halloween foods can fall into two categories: creepy or cute. Creepy foods — think slimy eyeballs and fake blood — can be very unappetizing, so we’ll stick with cute Halloween foods that will add fun and charm to your table.

The Guacamole Puking Pumpkin is the perfect centerpiece to any Halloween spread. Elevate the tasty appetizer with homemade corn chips cut out with Halloween cookie cutters.

Witches Broom Cheese Snacks are super quick to make, but you won’t want to assemble them too far ahead of your party or meal. The pretzels get soft rather quickly. You can cut the cheese and wrap the chives a day in advance however.

Jalapeño Popper Mummies are the perfect addition to you Halloween appetizer spread. They will show off your creative side and are sure to make anyone smile.

And Halloween isn’t complete without something sweet. A simple-to-make marshmallow fondant is easily transformed into adorable Ghost Cupcake Toppers.

In addition to being yummy, these treats will help create new memories and will be the talk of your Halloween party.

Guacamole Puking Pumpkin



