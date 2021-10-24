Scare up smiles: 5 spooky cute treats that will make you the 'afterlife' of the party

Scare up some smiles this Halloween by getting creative in the kitchen.
Halloween foods can fall into two categories: creepy or cute. Creepy foods — think slimy eyeballs and fake blood — can be very unappetizing, so we’ll stick with cute Halloween foods that will add fun and charm to your table.
The Guacamole Puking Pumpkin is the perfect centerpiece to any Halloween spread. Elevate the tasty appetizer with homemade corn chips cut out with Halloween cookie cutters.
Witches Broom Cheese Snacks are super quick to make, but you won’t want to assemble them too far ahead of your party or meal. The pretzels get soft rather quickly. You can cut the cheese and wrap the chives a day in advance however.
Jalapeño Popper Mummies are the perfect addition to you Halloween appetizer spread. They will show off your creative side and are sure to make anyone smile.
And Halloween isn’t complete without something sweet. A simple-to-make marshmallow fondant is easily transformed into adorable Ghost Cupcake Toppers.
In addition to being yummy, these treats will help create new memories and will be the talk of your Halloween party.
Guacamole Puking Pumpkin
6 large avocados, ripe
½ red onion, finely diced
3 Roma tomatoes, diced
6 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
2 jalapeño peppers, seeds removed and finely diced
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 limes, juiced
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 small pumpkin
1. Cut out a jack-o-lantern face with a large open mouth.
2. Add chunked avocado to a medium-sized bowl. Gently mash.
3. Add onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño pepper and garlic. Mix well.
4. Add lime juice and salt. Mix well.
5. Set pumpkin on a plate and arrange guacamole so it looks as though it’s coming out of the pumpkin’s mouth.
Adapted from downshiftology.com
Halloween-Shaped Corn Chips
SALTED LIME TORTILLA CHIPS
30 corn tortillas
Coarse salt
½ lime
Spray oil
Halloween cookie cutter
SPICY SEASONED TORTILLA CHIP
30 corn tortillas
1 teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
¼ teaspoon paprika
Spray oil
Halloween cookie cutter
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Use a cookie cutter to cut out shapes from the tortillas. (Depending on shape and size of cookie cutter and the size of the tortilla you will get one or two cuts per tortilla.)
3. Place cutout tortillas onto a parchment-lined or nonstick baking sheet.
4. Lightly spray each side of tortilla chip with vegetable oil.
SALTED LIME TORTILLA CHIPS
1. Lightly squeeze lime juice onto each chip then sprinkle with coarse salt.
2. Bake in the oven for 8 minutes. Remove from oven, flip over and add lime juice and salt to the second side. Return to oven and bake for another 8 to 9 minutes, until golden brown on the edges.
SPICY SEASONED TORTILLA CHIPs
1. Mix together all spices in a small bowl.
2. Sprinkle combined spices onto each side of the cut tortilla.
3. Bake in the oven for 7 minutes on the first side. Flip tortilla chips and bake another 7 to 9 minutes, until crisp.
Adapted from cookingwithjanica.com
Mummy jalapeño poppers
10 jalapeño peppers
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
8 ounces mozzarella, shredded
2 teaspoons chopped chives
½ teaspoon salt
1 package refrigerated crescent roll sheet (not triangles)
1 egg, beaten
Candy eyeballs
1. Preheat oven 400 F.
2. In a small bowl, mix the cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, chives and salt until well blended.
3. Wearing rubber gloves, slice the jalapeño peppers in half lengthwise and remove the pith and seeds. Leave the stem if you can on some or all of the halves.
4. Roll out the crescent roll sheet on a cutting board. Using a pizza cutter, cut ¼ inch wide strips lengthwise.
5. Fill each jalapeño half with cheese mixture. Wrap each jalapeño half with a strip or two of the dough depending on how large your jalapeños are. Leave space for the eyes.
6. Place on a baking sheet and brush with egg.
7. Bake in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes, until they are golden brown. Remove from the oven and press the eyes into the cheese where the opening is.
8. Serve immediately.
Witch’s Broomstick Cheese Snacks
12 string cheese sticks
24 pretzel sticks
Fresh chives
1. Cut each string cheese stick in half.
2. Make lengthwise cuts around the cheese stick to about two-thirds of the way up.
3. In the uncut end of the cheese, insert a pretzel stick.
4. Bind with a piece of chive. Cut off extra chive.
Floating Ghost Cupcakes
16-ounce package mini marshmallows
2 to 5 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon vanilla
8 cups powdered sugar
¼ cup vegetable shortening or butter
18 frosted cupcakes
Small lollipops, such as Dum Dums
1 tube black decorating icing
1. Making the fondant: Place marshmallows and 2 tablespoons of water in a large microwave-safe bowl.
2. Microwave for 30 seconds on high; stir until mixed well. Continue microwaving in 30-second intervals until melted and smooth.
3. Stir in vanilla.
4. Place about 5 cups of the powdered sugar on top of the melted marshmallow mixture and gently fold it into the marshmallows.
5. Grease your hands with the shortening or butter. Sprinkle powdered sugar generously on your counter. Turn the marshmallow mixture onto the counter and start kneading it as you would bread dough.
6. Add more powdered sugar as needed and re-grease your hands and the counter as needed.
7. If the marshmallow fondant is tearing easily, it is too dry; add water (about ½ tablespoon at a time) kneading it until fondant forms a firm, smooth elastic ball that will stretch without tearing.
8. Making the ghosts: Dust your work surface and rolling pin lightly with powdered sugar. Roll half of the fondant out into a large circle about 1/16-inch thick. Using a 4-inch round cookie cutter or paring knife, cut out circles. Gather any scraps into a ball; roll and cut again. Roll out the remaining fondant and repeat until you have 18 circles.
9. Place each fondant circle over a lollipop and form into the shape of a ghost. Place each ghost lollipop into the center of a cupcake, pushing down until the ghost touches the frosting.
10. Using the black decorating gel, squeeze out little eyes.
2021 World-Herald Living Staff's Favorite Recipes
Check out these favorite recipes from the Omaha World-Herald Living staff.
Here’s an entire meal with pumpkin purée (from a can!) as the starring ingredient. The verdict from our Momaha taste-testers: Yes, please!
This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.
This version of the classic cookie recipe is dressed up with maraschino cherries and white chocolate.
Hand pies are an easy grab-and-go dessert — no utensils or plates required. They taste great served warm, at room temperature or cold and can't be beat for portion control.
Cherry bars have just the right amount of sweet from the cherries and icing, combined with the buttery goodness of the crust.
These lime squares have the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and creamy lime filling.
In case you need more reason to give this recipe a try, April is National Soft Pretzel Month.
For children and non-alcoholic drinking adults, all of these recipes can easily be turned into mocktails. Simply substitute non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.
Oreo Cookie Truffles are versatile. They can be adapted to any holiday simply by adding decoration or sprinkles.
Colorful spins on a beloved summertime treat.
With the combination of ready-made products and fresh fruit, in a matter of minutes you can whip up a delicious treat for your Fourth of July celebration.
Good things are made to be shared and remembered, and with s'mores, more is always better. Try these recipes (including one for homemade graham crackers) this summer!
To keep your crowd of all ages happy at your next tailgate or watch party, we've got a number of fun food-on-a-stick options.
Versatility and variety are unbeatable, no matter how you dice it.
Smoothies are good any time of day. But we especially like these for breakfast or an after-school snack.
This garlic-lime shrimp is not only delicious, but it can also be on the table in 15 minutes.
This lo mein recipe is quicker, tastier and healthier than take-out. And, if you have picky veggie eaters, the recipe can be adapted to whatever vegetables are family favorites.
Three to four minutes per side is all you need to cook this tender cut of meat.
If you like fresh fruit, you need to make these fruit pizza cookies.
While amazingly elegant-looking, these spiced pears wrapped in puff pastry are deceivingly simple to make. I thought for sure I’d have a “Pint…
This fall salad has the perfect pairing of salty and sweet, with a little bit of crunch.
Instead of using whole apples, cored and sliced apples allow for easier eating and the option to try multiple flavor combinations.