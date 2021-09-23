 Skip to main content
Snack on this, Omaha: Bakewell Tarts from Chippy's
Snack on this, Omaha: Bakewell Tarts from Chippy's

A Bakewell tart is a small, British pastry that consists of a vanilla-almond custard blend, topped with a sugar icing and a candied cherry inside a buttery, flakey little tart crust.

 COURTNEY BRUMMER-CLARK, THE WORLD-HERALD

Are you ready for a snack?

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended treat from a metro-area business.

Snack on this, Omaha: Bakewell Tarts from Chippy's

Bakewell Tarts from Chippy's

What they are: A Bakewell tart is a small pastry that is just the right amount of sweet but not overpowering. This British treat consists of a vanilla-almond custard blend, topped with a sugar icing and a candied cherry inside a buttery, flaky little tart crust.

Where you can find them: Chippy's British market and bakery at Westwood Plaza, 2718 S. 123rd Court.

Cost: $2.99 plus tax

Other option: Chippy's also offers raspberry jam tarts for the same price.

More information: chippysomaha.com

