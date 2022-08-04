Snack on this, Omaha: Cupcakes from Cupcake Island

Cupcakes are perfect for any special occasion. Or sometimes you just need to treat yourself. Either way, Cupcake Island will have something you'll like. There were about a dozen traditional and specialty flavors to choose from in both regular and mini sizes.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Cupcakes from Cupcake Island

What they are: Regular and mini-sized cupcakes in both traditional (combinations of chocolate and vanilla cake and frosting) and specialty flavors such as apple pie, s'mores, turtle, pistachio and more. They carry some specialty flavors daily and other flavors rotate.

Where you can find it: 1314 S. 119th St.

Cost: traditional flavors — $2.05 for mini/$2.95 for regular size; specialty flavors — $2.40 for mini/$3.55 for regular size. They also have special pricing for boxes of 6 or 12.