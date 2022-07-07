Snack on this, Omaha: Dessert Bars from FarmHouse Cafe

Dessert bars are an easy, versatile and always welcome sweet in the Midwest. Whether made from rich chocolate, flavorful fruits or savory nuts, they are a treat that can't be beat.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Dessert Bars from FarmHouse Cafe

What they are: On this outing, we selected Caramel Sea Salt Nut Bar, a Lemon Bar and Cookies and Cream Bar, but FarmHouse offers several other varieties to satisfy your sugar cravings.

Where you can find it: FarmHouse Cafe, 84th and Grove (next to Mangelsen's)

Cost: $2.99 per bar (prices subject to change)