 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snack on this Omaha: Holiday Popcorn from Colby Ridge Popcorn & Gifts
0 comments

Snack on this Omaha: Holiday Popcorn from Colby Ridge Popcorn & Gifts

Sometimes a cheesy Christmas gift is a good thing, this holiday season treat your favorite curd nerd to something special. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Forget putting popcorn on the Christmas tree. Put it in your belly instead!

112521-owh-liv-snack-p1

Holiday Popcorn from Colby Ridge Popcorn & Gifts

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Holiday Popcorn from Colby Ridge Popcorn & Gifts

Snack on this Omaha: Holiday Popcorn from Colby Ridge Popcorn & Gifts

What it is: Festive candy-coated popcorn that has a rich vanilla taste. A good mix of sweet and savory in every kernel. Looking for gift ideas? Be sure to check out the yummy holiday packs and decorative tins.

Where you can find it: Colby Ridge Popcorn & Gifts, 48th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, and 70th and Van Dorn Streets in Lincoln. Also sold at various Hy-Vee stores throughout the metro area.

Cost: Varies by bag/tin size.

More information: colbyridgepopcorn.com

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert