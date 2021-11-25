Snack on this Omaha: Holiday Popcorn from Colby Ridge Popcorn & Gifts

Forget putting popcorn on the Christmas tree. Put it in your belly instead!

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Holiday Popcorn from Colby Ridge Popcorn & Gifts

What it is: Festive candy-coated popcorn that has a rich vanilla taste. A good mix of sweet and savory in every kernel. Looking for gift ideas? Be sure to check out the yummy holiday packs and decorative tins.

Where you can find it: Colby Ridge Popcorn & Gifts, 48th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, and 70th and Van Dorn Streets in Lincoln. Also sold at various Hy-Vee stores throughout the metro area.

Cost: Varies by bag/tin size.

