Snack on this, Omaha: Panko Crusted Onion Rings at Ollie & Hobbes

The basket of thick-sliced, panko breaded onion rings were served piping hot and perfectly crispy. We had them as an appetizer with drinks during happy hour. They had superb flavor on their own, but the addition of shaved fresh Parmesan cheese and French onion aioli put this appetizer over the top.
Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.
ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Panko Crusted Onion Rings at Ollie & Hobbes What they are: A basket of panko crusted onion rings served with shaved Parmesan and French onion aioli. Where you can find it: 310 E. Gold Coast Road, Papillion
Cost: $7.50; $6 during happy hour from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and all day Sunday More information: ollieandhobbes.com
