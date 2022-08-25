 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snack on this, Omaha: Popcorn balls from Vic's Corn Popper

  • 0
Snack on this, Omaha: Popcorn balls from Vic's Corn Popper
ILLUSTRATION BY COURTNEY BRUMMER-CLARK/PHOTO BY KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD

If you need a treat for an upcoming tailgate party or backyard barbecue, consider popcorn balls from Vic's. Two of us thought it was the best popcorn ball we've ever had. I don't know what their secret is, but they are perfectly soft, not too sweet and don't stick to your teeth.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Popcorn Balls from Vic's Corn Popper

What they are: Soft, colorful, softball-sized popcorn balls

Where you can find it: 210 S. 16th St., 14935 Industrial Road, 14432 West Center Road, or 3001 S. 144th St. 

Cost: $2 each

More information: vicspopcornomaha.com

People are also reading…

Snack on This 2022: Omaha World-Herald staff recommendations

1 of 17

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert