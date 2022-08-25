Snack on this, Omaha: Popcorn balls from Vic's Corn Popper

If you need a treat for an upcoming tailgate party or backyard barbecue, consider popcorn balls from Vic's. Two of us thought it was the best popcorn ball we've ever had. I don't know what their secret is, but they are perfectly soft, not too sweet and don't stick to your teeth.
Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business. Popcorn Balls from Vic's Corn Popper What they are: Soft, colorful, softball-sized popcorn balls
Where you can find it: 210 S. 16th St., 14935 Industrial Road, 14432 West Center Road, or 3001 S. 144th St.
