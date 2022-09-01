Snack on this, Omaha: Pork Momos at Kathmandu Momo Station

They may not technically be an appetizer, but a plate of these flavorful and artful Nepalese dumplings is perfect to share with friends. They are individually hand-wrapped and look like little pieces of art on a plate. You can get them steamed (traditional) or fried and they are available in pork, chicken or vegan.
Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business. Pork Momos at Kathmandu Momo Station What they are: Momos are the most popular street food in Nepal. They are Himalayan dumplings filled with pork or chicken and a blend of Nepali spices. They are also available vegan.
Where you can find it: Inner Rail Food Hall, 1911 S. 67th St.; Blackstone District, 3924½ Farnam St. Cost: $8, small (7 pieces); $12, large (10 pieces) + don't forget to tip
