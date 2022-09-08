 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snack on this, Omaha: Queso at Mula Mexican Kitchen & Tequileria

PHOTO BY KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD

Chips and queso could be the perfect happy hour munchie. Mula's queso is lightly spicy with a bit of a peppery note. It's topped with a drizzle of salsa de arbol, crema and chopped cilantro. You have the option of adding chorizo for an additional $2. When our basket of chips was gone we still had plenty of queso left and our waiter brought us an additional basket so we didn't let any of the creamy dip go to waste.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Queso at Mula Mexican Kitchen & Tequileria

What they are: A bowl of spicy queso topped with a drizzle of salsa de arbol, crema and chopped cilantro. Served with chips.

Where you can find it: 3932 Farnam St., in the Blackstone District

Cost: $7; $5 during happy hour, 2-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and all day Monday

More information: mulaomaha.com

