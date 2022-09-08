Snack on this, Omaha: Queso at Mula Mexican Kitchen & Tequileria

Chips and queso could be the perfect happy hour munchie. Mula's queso is lightly spicy with a bit of a peppery note. It's topped with a drizzle of salsa de arbol, crema and chopped cilantro. You have the option of adding chorizo for an additional $2. When our basket of chips was gone we still had plenty of queso left and our waiter brought us an additional basket so we didn't let any of the creamy dip go to waste.