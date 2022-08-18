 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snack on this, Omaha: Waffle Nachos at Moran's Grill

ILLUSTRATION BY COURTNEY BRUMMER-CLARK/ PHOTO BY KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD

Well-seasoned and crispy waffle fries are piled high on a dinner plate and covered with well-distributed toppings. Cheese-lovers take note, there is ample melted cheddar. And, unlike some potato nachos we've tried, the fries stayed nice and crispy despite all the toppings.   

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Waffle Nachos

What they are: A large plate of seasoned waffle fries topped with hamburger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.

Where you can find it: 3909 Twin Creek Drive, Suite 105, Bellevue

Cost: $10.50

More information: moransbarandgrill.com

Snack on This 2022: Omaha World-Herald staff recommendations

