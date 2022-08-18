Snack on this, Omaha: Waffle Nachos at Moran's Grill

Well-seasoned and crispy waffle fries are piled high on a dinner plate and covered with well-distributed toppings. Cheese-lovers take note, there is ample melted cheddar. And, unlike some potato nachos we've tried, the fries stayed nice and crispy despite all the toppings.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Waffle Nachos

What they are: A large plate of seasoned waffle fries topped with hamburger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.

Where you can find it: 3909 Twin Creek Drive, Suite 105, Bellevue

Cost: $10.50