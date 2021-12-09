Stir Coffee Bar in Shops of Legacy launches winter drink menu

Follow these cookie baking tips to bake the best batch every time, not just for Christmas. Buzz60s Chloe Hurst has the story!
They had me at Toasted Maple Pecan Latte.
That’s part of the new winter drink menu at Stir Coffee Bar, 16950 Wright Plaza, Suite 137, in Shops of Legacy, and the rest sounds just as delightful.
Other new offerings are the Chocolate-Orange Breve, Peppermint White Mocha, a Gingerbread Latte, South of the Border Tea (with hints of chocolate), and the one with the best name ever: the Cousin Eddie Latte (could it be a nod to “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation?”), made of espresso, oat milk and eggnog.
They’re also offering two toasts: Nutella, with hazelnut spread, strawberries, toasted coconut, pistachio pieces and cinnamon on sourdough bread; and Apple Crisp, with cream cheese, caramelized apples and oat topping on sourdough bread.
A complete menu is at
stircoffeeco.com.
The shop is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Snack on This: Omaha World-Herald staff recommendations
ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
This snack features festive candy-coated popcorn that has a rich vanilla taste. A good mix of sweet and savory in every kernel.


ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
This snack is the perfect combination of creamy spinach dip with a not-too-spicy queso dip. The generous portion, which was a perfect amount for a table of five, is served with house-made corn chips.


ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
This snack features a decadent brownie (ask for it to be warmed up) with two scoops of Ted & Wally's silky 20% butterfat ice cream (you can choose the flavors) topped with gooey hot fudge, whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.


ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
This peanut butter pie features a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut butter filling and whipped cream, and is topped with chopped peanuts.


ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS
This mini peanut butter cheesecake is topped with chocolate ganache, peanut butter cup pieces, whipped cream, another peanut butter cup piece and peanut butter drizzle.


ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
This snack consists of an apple dipped in smooth caramel, then dipped again in white chocolate with cinnamon sugar coating and vanilla drizzle.


ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
A fruit-filled variation of a traditional Italian classic, this treat adds a layer of apricots amid the lady fingers, cake and cream layers, and almond shavings on the top.


ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pumpkin cake doughnuts with a creamy spiced ganache-like frosting and crumbles on top.


ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sometimes called a "blondie," a blonde brownie is made without cocoa powder and has a rich vanilla flavor.


ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
This British treat consists of a vanilla-almond custard blend, topped with a sugar icing and a candied cherry inside a buttery, flaky little tart crust.


ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
