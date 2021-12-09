 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stir Coffee Bar in Shops of Legacy launches winter drink menu
0 comments

Stir Coffee Bar in Shops of Legacy launches winter drink menu

Follow these cookie baking tips to bake the best batch every time, not just for Christmas. Buzz60s Chloe Hurst has the story!

They had me at Toasted Maple Pecan Latte.

That’s part of the new winter drink menu at Stir Coffee Bar, 16950 Wright Plaza, Suite 137, in Shops of Legacy, and the rest sounds just as delightful.

Other new offerings are the Chocolate-Orange Breve, Peppermint White Mocha, a Gingerbread Latte, South of the Border Tea (with hints of chocolate), and the one with the best name ever: the Cousin Eddie Latte (could it be a nod to “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation?”), made of espresso, oat milk and eggnog.

They’re also offering two toasts: Nutella, with hazelnut spread, strawberries, toasted coconut, pistachio pieces and cinnamon on sourdough bread; and Apple Crisp, with cream cheese, caramelized apples and oat topping on sourdough bread.

A complete menu is at stircoffeeco.com.

The shop is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert