Stokes in the Old Market to close permanently after Saturday

The Old Market location of Stokes Grill and Bar is closing for good after at the end of business on Saturday.

The restaurant has been downtown for 15 years. It also has a west Omaha location at 13615 California St., which will remain open.

Owners announced the closing Wednesday evening on social media, calling it a difficult decision.

“From the thousands of Omaha visitors to the many locals we have met, we will cherish the long-term friendships made with all,” they said on a Facebook post.

“Thank you for all of your support over the years.”

They also thanked their “many amazing staff members.”

The restaurant is known for its take on Tex-Mex cuisine, including a steak and mushroom enchilada, roasted corn chowder, caesar salad, brisket tacos and three spicy pasta dishes.

No matter what time it is, restaurants across the Omaha metro area stand ready to serve. 

