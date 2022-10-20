Stokes in the Old Market to close permanently after Saturday

The Old Market location of Stokes Grill and Bar is closing for good after at the end of business on Saturday.
The restaurant has been downtown for 15 years. It also has a west Omaha location at 13615 California St., which will remain open.
Owners announced the closing Wednesday evening on social media, calling it a difficult decision.
“From the thousands of Omaha visitors to the many locals we have met, we will cherish the long-term friendships made with all,” they said on a Facebook post.
“Thank you for all of your support over the years.”
They also thanked their “many amazing staff members.”
The restaurant is known for its take on Tex-Mex cuisine, including a steak and mushroom enchilada, roasted corn chowder, caesar salad, brisket tacos and three spicy pasta dishes.
People are also reading…
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.
Omahans donate a generous variety of food to Siena Francis House, so Chief Development Officer Chris Knauf saw an opportunity to serve clients…
No matter what time it is, restaurants across the Omaha metro area stand ready to serve.
Frustrated with the costs of partnering with nationwide food delivery companies in a time when deliveries were a lifeline for many, local rest…
When beloved Omaha eatery Gerda's Restaurant and Bakery closed in 2019, it left a hole in Omaha's dining community. So when it was announced t…
During the COVID pandemic, food takeout and delivery options increased throughout the Omaha area. This story focused on those options for late…
Chippy's brought a taste of the UK to Omaha. Before the store and eatery opened its doors in the spring, it was hard to find food and other pr…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267