Sur la Table resumes cooking classes in reopened Omaha store

An Omaha store for home cooks is offering a number of classes over the next two months.
Chef Sloan Graves will teach the classes at the recently reopened Sur La Table in One Pacific Place near 102nd and Pacific Streets.
Some of the open classes include Delicious Dim Sum, Farmers Market Meals and Hand-Crafted Ricotta. Each class is limited to 12 people. You will eat what you cook and you can bring your own wine to enjoy.
You can sign up at surlatable.com by entering 68144 and clicking the “Find a Class” button.
