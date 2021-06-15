Taste of home runs: Chefs focus on classics for CWS food this year

In addition to the Levy concessions, other booths include SnoFloss cotton candy, Berry Kabobs, Maui Wowi smoothies, Dippin' Dots and Oklahoma Joes.

Canned beer will replace beer on tap. Several local breweries will be represented, including Pint 9 and Kros Train, which has a new brew. Glacial Till Cider out of Ashland also will be available.

Myers said he had to be nimble, because the NCAA originally said fans would be limited to 50 percent capacity in the 24,000-seat park. A few weeks later, they opened it up to everyone.

He faced a few supply glitches but nothing that put the kibosh on the classic menu.

“There were little issues here and there,” such as shortages from suppliers, he said. “We might have had to change a nacho chip or a type of cheese.”

He said he’s also been feeling the labor shortage but that chefs from several other Levy locations are coming to Omaha to lend a hand.

“I even got my nephew to come help,” Myers said.

People also will notice different, pandemic-friendly packaging on some items. Myers said his crew has been spending this week putting salad dressing in small containers.