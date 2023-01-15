The Quick and the Bread: 4 easy recipes for a fast carb fix

On a cold night, there’s nothing more comforting that a steaming bowl of soup served with warm, fresh-baked bread. But yeast breads are time-consuming and can be daunting for some.

Enter quick breads — breads made with a leavening agent such as baking powder or baking soda instead of yeast. There are a number of quick breads that complement soups, stews and chilis perfectly and are easy enough to whip up on a weeknight.

The simplest of all is beer bread. A friend shared this recipe 20 years ago and it’s a staple — it has only four ingredients. The bread does take 45 minutes to bake, but can be mixed up and in the pan before the oven is preheated.

Another very simple recipe is low-calorie biscuits. These biscuits are made with self-rising flour, Greek yogurt, a tiny bit of sugar and skim milk. I was amazed the first time I made them at what a light, fluffy biscuit the recipe produces. It makes 10 biscuits that come in at about 100 calories each. (The recipe is very easy to halve, too.)

The last two recipes require a little more effort, but they are worth it. The flavorful cheddar scones benefit greatly from a quality extra sharp cheddar cheese. This base recipe is delicious on it’s own, but it’s also very adaptable. Try adding some crumbled bacon, roasted garlic or fresh rosemary. They are best served warm, fresh out of the oven with a little butter.

There are two very distinct cornbread camps: southern cornbread made without sweetener, and northern and midwestern cornbread that include sugar or honey. Being from the Midwest, our brown butter skillet cornbread is lightly sweetened with honey, but it can just as easily be left out if that’s your preference. Cooking the butter in the cast iron skillet until it turns brown imparts a nuttiness which adds an extra layer of flavor to your cornbread.

Beer Bread





Makes 12 servings

3 cups self-rising flour

2 tablespoons sugar

12 ounces beer

¼ cup melted butter, divided

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. In a medium bowl, mix flour and sugar. Add beer and stir until all the flour is mixed in.

3. Add 2 tablespoons melted butter to a 9-by-5-inch bread loaf pan. Coat bottom and sides of pan with melted butter.

4. Put dough into pan and spread out evenly. Pour remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter over the top.

5. Bake at 350 F for 45 to 50 minutes.

6. Let cool about 10 minutes before removing from pan.

Note: You can use any kind of beer for this recipe. A lighter beer will not give any kind of a flavor to the bread, however a darker beer will.

* * *

Low-Calorie Biscuits





Makes 10 biscuits

2 cups self-rising flour

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup nonfat milk

1. Preheat the oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk flour and sugar together.

3. Add yogurt and half of the milk, stirring until the dough starts to come together.

4. Slowly add little amounts of the remaining milk until the dough forms. You may not need the entire amount of milk.

5. Knead the biscuit dough until smooth — it will be a little sticky. Don’t overwork the dough or your biscuits will be tough.

6. Place the dough on a floured surface. Using a floured rolling pin, roll the dough out to about 1 inch thick. Using a 2½-inch biscuit cutter, cut out the biscuits. If you don’t have a biscuit cutter the top of a drinking glass will work as well. Repeat the process until all the dough is used up.

7. Place the cut-out biscuit dough on a baking sheet, about an inch apart. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown.

* * *

Cheddar Cheese Scones





Makes 8 scones

2½ cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

⅓ cup cold butter, grated

1¼ cup extra sharp cheddar, shredded

2 eggs beaten

¾ cup heavy cream

Milk to brush top of scone

Garlic Butter (optional)

2 tablespoons melted salted butter

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1. Preheat oven to 400 F.

2. Combine dry ingredients in a bowl and whisk. Add grated butter and mix until it resembles coarse crumbs. Add cheese and stir to combine.

3. Combine eggs and heavy cream in a small bowl and stir. Add the egg mixture to the flour mixture and stir just until it forms a dough.

4. On a lightly floured surface, knead dough by folding and gently pressing dough for about 12 strokes, or until nearly smooth. Pat dough into an 8-inch circle and cut into eight wedges.

5. Place wedges 1 inch apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush with milk.

6. Bake for 18 minutes or until golden. Let cool slightly.

7. Combine garlic butter ingredients. Brush over warm scones and serve.

Note: Scones can be kept in a zippered bag or an airtight container at room temperature for about 2 days. Keep a slice of bread in the bag with them to absorb moisture so they stay fresher longer.

Adapted from spendwithpennies.com

* * *

Brown Butter Skillet Cornbread





¼ cup butter

1½ cup yellow cornmeal

¾ cup flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1½ cups buttermilk (full fat is best)

2 eggs, at room temperature

⅓ cup honey

2 tablespoons butter

1. Preheat oven to 425 F.

2. In a 10-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat, add ¼ cup butter. Allow butter to melt and turn light brown.

3. While the butter is melting, in a large mixing bowl, add cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Whisk together.

4. In a small bowl, combine buttermilk, eggs, honey and melted brown butter. Add to the cornmeal mixture. Whisk until just combined.

5. Place skillet back over medium heat. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter to the skillet and let it melt, tilting to coat the entire pan.

6. When butter is melted, pour in the batter and allow to cook for one minute.

7. Transfer skillet to oven and bake for 20 minutes, until cooked through and lightly browned on the edges.

Notes: Do not over mix! Mix your batter together until just combined. Lumps are OK. Mixing too much will result in a flat, hard cornbread.

A skillet is recommended, but you can still make this recipe without one. For the second butter melt, place a deep 9-inch baking dish with the butter in the oven at 425 F. Once melted, pour the batter into the hot dish. Bake as directed.

Adapted from thegraciouswife.com