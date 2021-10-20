This breakfast pizza will have your kids rushing to the table

This recipe is delicious and super easy to make. Bonus: Leftovers taste great reheated in the microwave the next day.
Bacon Breakfast Pizza
Ingredients:
- 1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 6 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 package (3 ounces) bacon bits
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Unroll and press dough onto bottom and ½ inch up the sides of a greased 15-by-10-inch pan. Prick thoroughly with a fork; brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until lightly browned, 10-12 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk together eggs and water. In a nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add eggs; cook and stir just until thickened and no liquid egg remains. Spoon over browned crust. Sprinkle with bacon bits and cheeses. Bake until cheese is melted, 5 minutes.
Put your own spin on it: This recipe is easily adapted. Experiment with ingredients your family loves — sausage, ham, diced peppers, onions, mushrooms and more!
(Adapted from tasteofhome.com.)
***
This article originally appeared in the January 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
Not a morning person? Try these easy breakfast ideas from TikTok
1. 4-Ingredient Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
If you need a grab-and-go option for hectic mornings, try making these healthy 4-ingredient chocolate peanut butter bars from dietician @alyssafontainerd. They’re packed with fruit and fiber to keep you energized until lunch.
@alyssafontainerd
Top 5 MOST-POPULAR recipes of 2020⭐️NUMBER 2⭐️ 4 INGREDIENT 🍫&🥜 butter bars 💫 ##easyrecipes ##easybreakfast ##breakfastrecipes ##easyrecipe ##Homemade♬ son original - Alyssa Fontaine RD
2. Keto Breakfast Sandwich
This cheesy delicious keto breakfast sandwich from @janellerohner relies on a mini-Dash waffle maker and a microwaved egg for the easiest low-carb breakfast sandwich ever.
@janellerohner
THE ULTIMATE KETO BREAKFAST SANDWICH!! Only 2 carbs and 190 calories YUMM ##easyrecipes ##easybreakfast ##foodie ##ketobreakfast♬ Taste It - Ikson
3. Strawberry Shortcake Overnight Oats
This overnight oats recipe from @themodernnonna is perfect for strawberry season. The best part is that all you’ll need to do in the morning is make your coffee since your breakfast is already done.
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374