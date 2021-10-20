 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This breakfast pizza will have your kids rushing to the table
0 comments

This breakfast pizza will have your kids rushing to the table

20191218_spe_mom_pizza(11)

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Pizza.

 KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it can also be the most delicious. Here are a few tricks chefs swear by to upgrade their breakfast sandwiches. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

This recipe is delicious and super easy to make. Bonus: Leftovers taste great reheated in the microwave the next day.

20191218_spe_mom_pizza(8)

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Pizza.

Bacon Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients:

  • 1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 6 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 package (3 ounces) bacon bits
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
20191218_spe_mom_pizza(13)

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Pizza.

Directions: 

Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Unroll and press dough onto bottom and ½ inch up the sides of a greased 15-by-10-inch pan. Prick thoroughly with a fork; brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until lightly browned, 10-12 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk together eggs and water. In a nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add eggs; cook and stir just until thickened and no liquid egg remains. Spoon over browned crust. Sprinkle with bacon bits and cheeses. Bake until cheese is melted, 5 minutes.

20191218_spe_mom_pizza(12)

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Pizza.

Put your own spin on it: This recipe is easily adapted. Experiment with ingredients your family loves — sausage, ham, diced peppers, onions, mushrooms and more!

(Adapted from tasteofhome.com.)

***

This article originally appeared in the January 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine. 

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert