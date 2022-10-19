Time Out Chicken location on North 30th Street for sale

These five restaurants have received the most votes in a poll on the area's most-missed closed restaurants on
Omaha.com.
The Time Out Chicken location at 3518 N. 30th St. is for sale.
A
real estate listing for the property was posted on real estate website commercialexchange.com and on Facebook by real estate broker Kenton Duncan on Wednesday afternoon. The sale is for the three lots at 3518, 3510 and 3502 N. 30th St. It includes the Time Out Chicken building and a former tobacco store building.
Priced at $4 million, the listing also states the purchase includes all of the restaurant's existing inventory and equipment at the time of the sale.
Time Out Chicken celebrated its 50th anniversary of business in 2021.
Check back with omaha.com for more information on this story.
Omaha-area restaurants that closed for good during the COVID pandemic
Jack and Mary's Restaurant
Jack and Mary's Restaurant at 655 N. 114th St. had been in business for 47 years when it shut its doors in July 2021.
Read more.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Farine + Four
Farine + Four, a bakery and lunch spot at 3020 Leavenworth St, closed on Nov. 1, 2020, after almost three years.
Read more.
JULIA NAGY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Grey Plume
The restaurant, which opened in Midtown Crossing in 2010, closed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, chef Clayton Chapman announced in a Facebook post that he had decided not to reopen.
Read more
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Leo's Diner
Leo's Diner, a fixture in Benson for more than 60 years, closed during the pandemic and announced in July that the restaurant was for sale and wouldn’t reopen.
Read more
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Julio's
Julio's closed in June 2020 after more than 40 years in business.
Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
11-Worth Cafe
11-Worth Cafe, located at 2419 Leavenworth St., closed in June 2020.
Read more
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cantina Laredo
Cantina Laredo in Midtown Crossing closed in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and never reopened.
Read more
Flatiron Cafe
Flatiron Cafe, located in the historic triangular Flatiron Building near 17th Street and St. Marys Avenue, closed in May 2020.
Read more
KATHLEEN JAMROZY
Forno
Forno, a pizza, charcuterie and small-plate restaurant in the Blackstone District, closed in June 2020.
Read more
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Marks Bistro
Marks Bistro in Dundee closed during the COVID pandemic. In July 2020, Mark Pluhacek said he wasn't reopening the restaurant, which would have celebrated its 17th year last fall. Instead, Marks began pivoting toward the retail sale of gourmet foods that people could use to prepare restaurant quality meals at home.
Read more
Whisk + Measure
Whisk + Measure closed on Oct. 15, 2020. The bakery and coffee bar opened about four years before that in a shopping center near 132nd Street and West Center Road.
Read more
WHISK + MEASURE
Sinful Burger Sports Grill
After 91⁄2 years in a Bellevue strip mall, Sinful Burger Sports Grill closed Oct. 27, 2020.
Read more
COREY PERRINE
Baela Rose
Baela Rose, a farm-to-table restaurant in Dundee, apparently closed for good in summer 2020. It had opened in June 2016.
Read more
MEGAN FARMER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!