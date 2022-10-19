 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Time Out Chicken location on North 30th Street for sale

Time Out Chicken has been an Omaha food staple for more than 50 years.

The Time Out Chicken location at 3518 N. 30th St. is for sale.

A real estate listing for the property was posted on real estate website commercialexchange.com and on Facebook by real estate broker Kenton Duncan on Wednesday afternoon. The sale is for the three lots at 3518, 3510 and 3502 N. 30th St. It includes the Time Out Chicken building and a former tobacco store building.

Priced at $4 million, the listing also states the purchase includes all of the restaurant's existing inventory and equipment at the time of the sale.

Time Out Chicken celebrated its 50th anniversary of business in 2021.

