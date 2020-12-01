Tired of turkey? Try some Omaha burgers on Takeout Tuesday

A juicy burger just might be the answer to turkey fatigue.
Here are a few of the juiciest:
Sinful Burger, 405 Twin Creek Drive. New owners Mike and Amanda Tripp reopened on Nov. 22 after purchasing the restaurant and sports bar from Jim and Debbie Nearing. The menu and much of the staff are the same. The excellent burgers are named after the seven deadly sins: Try Envy, with bacon and two onion rings. The eatery has online ordering and a drive-thru. sinfulburger.com
Smitty’s Garage, 7610 Dodge St. This chain has one of my all-time favorite burgers: The Sticky Finger, with peanut butter, bacon bits, sweet jalapeño relish and cheddar cheese. Smitty’s has a fairly large menu featuring non-burger meals, a wide assortment of sauces, sweet potato fries and a fabulous vinegar slaw. It has takeout and delivery. eatthegarage.com
Cheeseburgers, 4007 Farnam St. The burgers here have thick, homemade-style patties. For delivery the day before Thanksgiving, I had the Nation, which features Thousand Island sauce, and it was extremely satisfying. The spicy onion rings were super-crispy even after traveling across town. ilovecheeseburgers.com
Omaha Tap House, 1401 Farnam St. and 979 N. 155th Plaza. The variety of burgers and toppings here is impressive. There’s one designed for NBA basketball player and former Creighton star Doug McDermott. It features sharp cheddar, peanut butter, grape jelly and bacon. If you’re not in the mood for beef, try the apple-pecan salad with Granny Smiths and blue cheese. I think it’s the best salad in the city. Delivery and curbside pickup are available. omahataphouse.com
Best Burger, 8319 N. 30th St. You’ll have to wait until Wednesday to visit this restaurant in North Omaha, but web reviews say the wait will be worth it. “Honestly the best burger I’ve ever had,” one diner said on Yelp. Owners Ashlei Spivey and Universal Allah use fresh, locally sourced ingredients you don’t always find at this price; the sandwiches start at $6.50. You can order online for curbside pickup. It’s on my dining short list. bestburgeromaha.comPhotos: Our best staff images from November 2020
