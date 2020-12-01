Tired of turkey? Try some Omaha burgers on Takeout Tuesday

Omaha Tap House, 1401 Farnam St. and 979 N. 155th Plaza. The variety of burgers and toppings here is impressive. There’s one designed for NBA basketball player and former Creighton star Doug McDermott. It features sharp cheddar, peanut butter, grape jelly and bacon. If you’re not in the mood for beef, try the apple-pecan salad with Granny Smiths and blue cheese. I think it’s the best salad in the city. Delivery and curbside pickup are available. omahataphouse.com

Best Burger, 8319 N. 30th St. You’ll have to wait until Wednesday to visit this restaurant in North Omaha, but web reviews say the wait will be worth it. “Honestly the best burger I’ve ever had,” one diner said on Yelp. Owners Ashlei Spivey and Universal Allah use fresh, locally sourced ingredients you don’t always find at this price; the sandwiches start at $6.50. You can order online for curbside pickup. It’s on my dining short list. bestburgeromaha.comPhotos: Our best staff images from November 2020