Want something mouthwatering for breakfast? Check out this Blueberry Cream Cheese Babka

I had a bunch of blueberries in the fridge and instead of making my old stand by — blueberry scones — I wanted to try a new recipe that would work for a breakfast or snack.
As I began my recipe hunt, muffins and scones dominated the search results. But after digging, I happened upon this recipe for Blueberry Cream Cheese Babka.
Bingo! Just what I was looking for.
The recipe is a bit time consuming but it can be made over two days if you prefer. The blueberry preserves can be made a day or two in advance and stored in the refrigerator. And the dough can be refrigerated overnight at the first rise step.
Another great thing about this recipe is you can use fresh or frozen blueberries — or a combination if need be.
Blueberry Cream Cheese Babka
People are also reading…
Blueberry preserves
3 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen
¾ cup sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Cream Cheese Filling
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
½ cup sugar
Babka Dough
4 cups all purpose flour
⅓ cup sugar + 1 teaspoon sugar, divided
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 package active dry yeast, about 2¼ teaspoons
1 cup milk, warmed to 100-110 F
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
10 tablespoon unsalted butter, very soft and cubed
Sugar Syrup
⅓ cup sugar
⅓ cup water
INSTRUCTIONS
Blueberry Preserves
1. Combine blueberries, sugar and lemon juice in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat to medium and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally until thickened and crushing some of the blueberries with the back of the spoon. Refrigerate the preserves while the dough rises (or overnight).
Cream Cheese Filling
2. Combine the cream cheese and sugar in a bowl and beat using an electric mixer until combined. Set aside until ready to fill the dough.
Sugar Syrup
3. Combine the sugar and water in a small saucepan and stir, cooking on medium high until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside to cool.
Babka Dough
4. Whisk together flour, ⅓ cup of sugar and salt in a bowl. Warm milk in the microwave for about 45 seconds or until a thermometer reads 100 to 110 F. Add the milk and 1 teaspoon sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer fit with a dough hook. Sprinkle the yeast over the milk and stir to combine. Let stand for about 5 minutes until the yeast starts to foam.
5. Add eggs, vanilla, flour, sugar and salt to the yeast mixture. Mix on low speed until combined and then increase speed to medium low and mix for about 5 minutes until the dough is smooth.
6. Add the softened butter by the tablespoon and mix on medium low about 4 minutes until butter is incorporated and dough comes together but is sticky. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed during mixing.
7. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place for 1 to 1½ hours until the dough is about doubled (or let rise in the refrigerator overnight). Punch down the dough and scrape out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into 2 halves.
8. Starting with one half, roll the dough out on a floured surface to a 12-by-16-inch rectangle. Spread with half the cream cheese mixture leaving a small border on one short edge. Then spread with half the blueberry preserves, again leaving a border on a short edge.
9. Starting with the short side without the border, roll the dough into a tight log. If the dough is very warm or sticky, you can refrigerate the dough for about 30 minutes to make it easier to work with.
10. Slice the dough down the middle lengthwise into two long halves with the layers exposed. Place the end of one of the halves over the top of the other half, pressing together lightly and then braid the two pieces over one another to the bottom, again pressing together lightly.
11. Repeat steps 8-10 with the other half of dough.
12. Line two, 9-by-5-inch loaf pans with parchment paper leaving an overhang on the long sides. Carefully place the braided dough into each loaf pan, squeezing the ends slightly to fit if needed. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place for an hour.
13. Bake at 350 F for about 40 to 50 minutes or until golden brown and a tester comes out clean. If it starts to brown too much but isn’t done in the middle, cover pan lightly with aluminum foil. Immediately after taking out of the oven, brush each loaf with half the sugar syrup, using it all.
14. Cool a few minutes in the loaf pan and then transfer the babka, using the parchment paper, to a wire rack to cool completely.
NOTES
Make the blueberry preserves first and be sure to refrigerate them so they have enough time to thicken up! These can be made a day or two in advance also.
After cooling the babka completely, wrap in plastic wrap or foil. It will keep for about 3 days on the counter or up to 5 refrigerated.
Freeze the babka loaf by wrapping in a layer of plastic wrap, then foil and then placing in a zip-top bag. The babka will keep for 1 to 2 months in the freezer. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.
To make the dough over 2 days, instead of the first rise, place it into the refrigerator overnight and then proceed with the recipe.
Adapted from themarblekitchen.com
World-Herald Living staff's favorite recipes
Check out these favorite recipes from the Omaha World-Herald Living staff.
Peanut butter whiskey is not a traditional whiskey, but more of a sweetened and flavored liqueur with a whiskey base.
Surprisingly, many condiments are simple to make — and taste oh so much better than what you can buy at the store.
Wine is frequently used as an ingredient in recipes, and cooking or baking with a rich stout like Guinness isn’t much different. The roasted wheat flavor definitely adds a unique dimension to dishes.
There’s no need for a fancy ice cream maker.
By the luck of the Irish, I discovered this finger-licking, lip-puckering recipe. It has the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and …
Your grill is not just for steaks and chicken. Every good barbecue needs a delicious side dish, and we’ve got you covered with a few recipes that you can cook right alongside your protein.
The bread honestly tastes like you're eating chocolate cake. And in addition to sneaking in some veggies, it's fairly low in sugar with only ½ cup in the loaf and there is Greek yogurt which adds protein while also tenderizing the bread.
The tender beef, ample peppers and onions and a sauce that's both sweet and savory are a mouthwatering combination.
The tang of the goat cheese and sweetness of fresh raspberries are a delightful combination in these sweet empanadas. They are the perfect ending to any meal.
Haluski is a combination of cabbage, onions, noodles, bacon and butter. Isn't everything cooked in butter and topped with bacon amazing?
Syrniki is a classic Slavic treat with a sweet flavor and moist texture. They’re traditionally served with sour cream and fresh berries or preserves on top. If you prefer, you can serve them with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup, chocolate sauce or honey instead.
What's up, Doc? This carrot cake is a go-to recipe for cupcakes.
At least a million people get sick from improper cooking, handling or storage of meat and poultry each year. Here are some tips on how to safely get meat from the store to your kitchen table.
When eaten slightly warmed, the vanilla flavor of the chips enhances the banana flavor of the muffins.
I’d never heard of the dish but immediately wondered if it was a real recipe.
This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.
This lightly sweetened bread shaped like Jolly Old St. Nick will be the perfect addition to your Christmas breakfast or dinner.
Are you cooped up inside on a snowy winter day? Looking for a fun activity to keep the kids busy over the holiday break? These melted snowmen cookies are the perfect treat.
If hitting the coffee shop for a Caramel Apple Spice is on your to-do list, consider making one at home.
If you like a chai latte and a hot chocolate, this drink is a perfect combination of the two.
Tuesday is the birthday of the beloved, furry blue Muppet from Sesame Street, which is the perfect occasion for eating cookie-filled fudge.
The perfect fried cheese curd has a golden, crunchy exterior with breading that's not too thin or thick. This easy-to-make recipe fit the bill.
Instead of using whole apples, cored and sliced apples allow for easier eating and the option to try multiple flavor combinations.
Here’s an entire meal with pumpkin purée (from a can!) as the starring ingredient. The verdict from our Momaha taste-testers: Yes, please!
This fall salad has the perfect pairing of salty and sweet, with a little bit of crunch.
While amazingly elegant-looking, these spiced pears wrapped in puff pastry are deceivingly simple to make. I thought for sure I’d have a “Pint…
If you like fresh fruit, you need to make these fruit pizza cookies.
Three to four minutes per side is all you need to cook this tender cut of meat.
This lo mein recipe is quicker, tastier and healthier than take-out. And, if you have picky veggie eaters, the recipe can be adapted to whatever vegetables are family favorites.
This garlic-lime shrimp is not only delicious, but it can also be on the table in 15 minutes.
Smoothies are good any time of day. But we especially like these for breakfast or an after-school snack.
Versatility and variety are unbeatable, no matter how you dice it.
To keep your crowd of all ages happy at your next tailgate or watch party, we've got a number of fun food-on-a-stick options.
Good things are made to be shared and remembered, and with s'mores, more is always better. Try these recipes (including one for homemade graham crackers) this summer!
With the combination of ready-made products and fresh fruit, in a matter of minutes you can whip up a delicious treat for your Fourth of July celebration.
Colorful spins on a beloved summertime treat.
There’s no need for a fancy ice cream maker.
For children and non-alcoholic drinking adults, all of these recipes can easily be turned into mocktails. Simply substitute non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.
These lime squares have the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and creamy lime filling.
In case you need more reason to give this recipe a try, April is National Soft Pretzel Month.
Oreo Cookie Truffles are versatile. They can be adapted to any holiday simply by adding decoration or sprinkles.
Cherry bars have just the right amount of sweet from the cherries and icing, combined with the buttery goodness of the crust.
Hand pies are an easy grab-and-go dessert — no utensils or plates required. They taste great served warm, at room temperature or cold and can't be beat for portion control.
This version of the classic cookie recipe is dressed up with maraschino cherries and white chocolate.
This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375