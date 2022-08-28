Want something mouthwatering for breakfast? Check out this Blueberry Cream Cheese Babka

I had a bunch of blueberries in the fridge and instead of making my old stand by — blueberry scones — I wanted to try a new recipe that would work for a breakfast or snack.

As I began my recipe hunt, muffins and scones dominated the search results. But after digging, I happened upon this recipe for Blueberry Cream Cheese Babka.

Bingo! Just what I was looking for.

The recipe is a bit time consuming but it can be made over two days if you prefer. The blueberry preserves can be made a day or two in advance and stored in the refrigerator. And the dough can be refrigerated overnight at the first rise step.

Another great thing about this recipe is you can use fresh or frozen blueberries — or a combination if need be.

Blueberry Cream Cheese Babka

Blueberry preserves

3 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen

¾ cup sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Cream Cheese Filling

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup sugar

Babka Dough

4 cups all purpose flour

⅓ cup sugar + 1 teaspoon sugar, divided

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 package active dry yeast, about 2¼ teaspoons

1 cup milk, warmed to 100-110 F

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

10 tablespoon unsalted butter, very soft and cubed

Sugar Syrup

⅓ cup sugar

⅓ cup water

INSTRUCTIONS

Blueberry Preserves

1. Combine blueberries, sugar and lemon juice in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat to medium and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally until thickened and crushing some of the blueberries with the back of the spoon. Refrigerate the preserves while the dough rises (or overnight).

Cream Cheese Filling

2. Combine the cream cheese and sugar in a bowl and beat using an electric mixer until combined. Set aside until ready to fill the dough.

Sugar Syrup

3. Combine the sugar and water in a small saucepan and stir, cooking on medium high until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside to cool.

Babka Dough

4. Whisk together flour, ⅓ cup of sugar and salt in a bowl. Warm milk in the microwave for about 45 seconds or until a thermometer reads 100 to 110 F. Add the milk and 1 teaspoon sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer fit with a dough hook. Sprinkle the yeast over the milk and stir to combine. Let stand for about 5 minutes until the yeast starts to foam.

5. Add eggs, vanilla, flour, sugar and salt to the yeast mixture. Mix on low speed until combined and then increase speed to medium low and mix for about 5 minutes until the dough is smooth.

6. Add the softened butter by the tablespoon and mix on medium low about 4 minutes until butter is incorporated and dough comes together but is sticky. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed during mixing.

7. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place for 1 to 1½ hours until the dough is about doubled (or let rise in the refrigerator overnight). Punch down the dough and scrape out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into 2 halves.

8. Starting with one half, roll the dough out on a floured surface to a 12-by-16-inch rectangle. Spread with half the cream cheese mixture leaving a small border on one short edge. Then spread with half the blueberry preserves, again leaving a border on a short edge.

9. Starting with the short side without the border, roll the dough into a tight log. If the dough is very warm or sticky, you can refrigerate the dough for about 30 minutes to make it easier to work with.

10. Slice the dough down the middle lengthwise into two long halves with the layers exposed. Place the end of one of the halves over the top of the other half, pressing together lightly and then braid the two pieces over one another to the bottom, again pressing together lightly.

11. Repeat steps 8-10 with the other half of dough.

12. Line two, 9-by-5-inch loaf pans with parchment paper leaving an overhang on the long sides. Carefully place the braided dough into each loaf pan, squeezing the ends slightly to fit if needed. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place for an hour.

13. Bake at 350 F for about 40 to 50 minutes or until golden brown and a tester comes out clean. If it starts to brown too much but isn’t done in the middle, cover pan lightly with aluminum foil. Immediately after taking out of the oven, brush each loaf with half the sugar syrup, using it all.

14. Cool a few minutes in the loaf pan and then transfer the babka, using the parchment paper, to a wire rack to cool completely.

NOTES

Make the blueberry preserves first and be sure to refrigerate them so they have enough time to thicken up! These can be made a day or two in advance also.

After cooling the babka completely, wrap in plastic wrap or foil. It will keep for about 3 days on the counter or up to 5 refrigerated.

Freeze the babka loaf by wrapping in a layer of plastic wrap, then foil and then placing in a zip-top bag. The babka will keep for 1 to 2 months in the freezer. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.

To make the dough over 2 days, instead of the first rise, place it into the refrigerator overnight and then proceed with the recipe.

Adapted from themarblekitchen.com