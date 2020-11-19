Distancing for Thanksgiving

An old cliche is "Discretion is the better part of valor." My family will be using discretion on Thanksgiving Day. It was to be the 61st family gathering at my current residence, but because of the pandemic we decided to visit family members via Zoom. As much as we will miss the family camaraderie, it is more important to try to stay healthy. I have a very large family: eight kids plus spouses; 18 grandchildren plus spouses; and 22 great-grandchildren. We would expect 60+ at a normal Thanksgiving Day dinner. But like I said, discretion is the better part of valor. Happy and healthy holiday to all.