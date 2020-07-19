Diversity advocate Precious Brady-Davis began her journey in Omaha

Precious Brady-Davis says Inclusive Communities planted the seeds of inclusion, equity and diversity work in her mind.
Growing up in Omaha, adopted into a biracial Christian family, she felt a sense of community in her church and through the power of music. But, while she found places to express herself as an orator, a lover of music and a Christian, she struggled to find a place that accepted all intersections of her identity.
She was conscious of difference from an early age, mainly through the lens of race, as her grandparents were different races. She deeply understood that an interracial relationship was still taboo in the 1990s. And she came to understand, in that environment and time, difference was something that was not accepted.
When she became a teenager and started questioning her sexuality and gender identity, she fought against the church’s notion that she needed to be “fixed,” that the person she was becoming was not the person God intended her to be. She found it difficult to conform to the accepted cisgender, heteronormative, masculine qualities that she was being pushed toward.
She found a home
Today, Precious is an award-winning diversity advocate, communications professional and public speaker. She currently serves as communications manager for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign. She’s an inspirational orator who has been featured at universities across the country. And she has served as the youth outreach coordinator for the largest LGBT community center in the Midwest, Center on Halsted.
As a junior in high school, Precious says she was overlooked for the recommended college visits that other students were doing.
Despite being socially popular, she was an average student who missed many college prep opportunities. Her guidance counselor encouraged her to attend Anytown, a camp for young people hosted by the National Conference for Community and Justice. This earlier incarnation of IncluCity changed her life. For the first time, Precious found people who looked like her. She found a home.
Being in a space of true acceptance and community made her feel safe to lean into her queerness without having to masculinize herself. She could wear a scarf in her hair and a rainbow T-shirt from Hot Topic. She could feel safe.
After Anytown
She still carries those lessons from camp, saying that the experience helped her find her compass and challenge her own biases. Camp was an intervention for people becoming consciously aware of a higher state of understanding. It was a place to acknowledge that we each have bias, that we continuously need to unpack and peel back our layers to create a more just society and a more just world.
She also recognizes the importance for youth to have a space where they can see themselves reflected. Precious still has many friends made at that first camp she attended — one even was maid of honor at her wedding. She also remembers the administrative assistant, Diane Perry, being a great source of comfort and guidance.
In her work with LGBT youth in Chicago, Precious incorporates the foundation from her Anytown experience. She continues to interrogate the concepts of how we organize and mobilize around difference to create more inclusive, brave spaces for young people.
Becoming a mother has also expanded her worldview, particularly her understanding of selflessness. She describes it as a transformative and fulfilling life experience. While she did all kinds of mothering through her youth engagement work, this is a totally new and different iteration.
Be you, carry on
Precious’ memoir, “I Have Always Been Me,” is scheduled to be released in summer 2021 by Topple Publishing. It is largely based on her experiences growing up in Omaha.
Today, people see a polished Precious — successful career woman, wife, mother. Her memoir reveals the struggles and hardships along the way, but also celebrates how her past has made her who she is today.
Precious acknowledges the constant push for diversity, equity and inclusion. Her advice: “Be you. Don’t listen to what people say. Carry on. Continue.”
