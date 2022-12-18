Diversity Remains a Challenge for the Omaha World-Herald

This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

Nearly 60 years after a civil rights group demanded diversity in its newsroom and more Black community coverage, the Omaha World-Herald is still struggling to meet its prior owner’s commitment to provide both.

Forty members of Omaha’s Citizens Civic Committee for Civil Liberties, the 4CL, demonstrated outside the World-Herald building in 1963 calling on the World-Herald to pay more attention to the city’s Black residents and do more than token hirings of Black employees.

The Rev. Kelsey A. Jones, vice president of the 4CL, criticized the newspaper for a “lack of responsibility in presenting the news in all of its dimensions, especially news of a controversial nature such as civil rights,” as reported in the Black-owned Omaha Star. He displayed “sheafs of clippings” that he said included unfair criticisms of the 4CL in World-Herald editorials, as well as its superficial coverage of the organization. The 4CL had earlier pointed out that the newspaper had a “responsibility to the community to honestly appraise readers of the minority view.”

The Rev. Rudolph McNair, 4CL steering committee chair, complained that the World-Herald’s reporting on racial issues was incomplete, according to the World-Herald’s own account of the protest.

“They have ceased to report the news and started making the news, slanting the news and brainwashing the citizens,” McNair said, as he was quoted by the World-Herald. The paper reported that he “displayed clippings from the newspaper which he described as ‘distilled and diluted” accounts of important events.”

Several Black North Omaha ministers formed the 4CL earlier that year. Its main goals were equal housing and job opportunities and the integration of schools. It commonly used picketing, demonstrations and sit-ins in demanding civil rights.

Two months before the protest, the 4CL worked with the World-Herald on these issues. The Star reported that the World-Herald’s owner at the time, Peter Kiewit told the group that he would “find some responsible Negroes for some responsible positions” and would use his influence regarding the paper’s coverage of racial issues.

By the time of the protest, the World-Herald had hired six additional Black employees, which the 4CL dismissed as tokens. They were two station manager trainees, a copy boy, a messenger, a circulation clerk and a part-time guard.

The messenger was high school student Rudy Smith, one of the protesters. In time, he was to become a well-regarded photographer, one whose work the newspaper published in a book in 2020.

Back in the 1960s, Smith became the paper’s first Black newsroom employee. He taught himself photography while working as a darkroom technician at the paper and became the first Black graduate of the College of Communications at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He spent 45 years working at the World-Herald. He documented the city’s Black community so well that a dozen years after his 2008 retirement the newspaper published his book, “The Black Experience Through the Lens of Rudy Smith.”

The World-Herald acknowledged the 4CL’s complaints in an editorial the day after the 4CL demonstration.

“Since we know of no way to attain perfection…we simply try to put out every day the most accurate, most interesting, and fairest paper we can. We know we can’t please everybody. But…we dare not yield to the pressure of any organization or special interest group…We must rely, now and always, upon our own lonely judgment,” the editorialists wrote.

The editorial did not concede that those making those judgments were white.

“Considering the times, I am not put off by that,” said Frank Partsch, who worked as a World-Herald editorial page editor for more than a decade starting in 1982. He can’t imagine the editorial saying “we need help from a number of other groups in making our decisions. There’s something about reporting the news that you don’t show stories to the people you write about. It’s a lonely judgment; you can’t take a poll to tell you what the news is.”

The complaints the 4CL had with the World-Herald in 1963 were echoed nationally in 1968 by a commission created by then President Lyndon Johnson, the National Advisory Committee on Civil Disorders, known as the Kerner Report.

“The major concern with the news media is…the failure to report adequately on race relations and ghetto problems and to bring more Negroes into journalism,” the report said. “The absence of Negro faces and activities from the media has an effect on white audiences as well as Black.”

“Tokenism—the hiring of one Negro reporter, or even two or three—is no longer enough. Negro reporters are essential, but so are Negro editors, writers and commentators.”

Even though Smith expanded both the World-Herald’s visibility of its Black staff members and its depth of its Black coverage, the paper has yet to solve its dearth of Black employees.

Preston Love, Jr., a UNO adjunct professor of Black Studies and a current World-Herald community columnist, said hiring Smith was a big step for the World-Herald but it did not produce institutional change.

“They should have immediately hired five more African Americans. It didn’t happen,” Love said.

As a white organization, its publishers and executives did not think about equity and diversity in their business decisions, Love said.

“It was almost a policy not to be inclusive,” he said. “That wasn’t in their consciousness and it was purposeful.”

“The number of African Americans who worked in the newsroom of the Omaha World-Herald since 1900 probably can be counted on one hand. That ought to tell you something,” Love said.

The World-Herald did hire a handful of Black journalists including Sibyl Myers and Janice Gilmore. Myers was hired as a full-time reporter in 1975 and wrote at various times about the Black neighborhoods until she died in 2007.

Gilmore, hired in the late 1990s, wrote about the Black community for over 20 years. She was principal of Omaha’s Martin Luther King Primary Center when she met then-publisher John Gottschalk at a luncheon. She asked him if he considered having an African American write a column from the perspective of a Black person. The paper promptly hired her.

“I don’t think they were going out searching for African Americans. But Rudy Smith opened doors for other minorities at the Omaha World-Herald,” Gilmore said.

There was one Black editorial page writer during Frank Partsch’s more than 20 years as the editorial page editor.

“From everything I know about the history of the paper there had not previously been an African American editorial writer,” Partsch said.

The paper always had at least one, and at times two or three, Black reporters while he was there. It also had Black individuals working as an assistant editor, a circulation district supervisor and an advertising account executive. There were also about the same number of Asian Americans and one or two Hispanics working there then.

“Management was very open to hiring minorities but bright young minority writers left quickly to higher paying regional dailies,” Partsch said.

Cliff Brunt said he believes he was the first Black World-Herald sports writer when he started in 1997. There were several Black journalists hired while he was at the newspaper.

“But, we didn’t always stay,” Brunt said. “When people get good jobs there, they don’t leave unless they’re forced to.” That didn’t open many opportunities for promotions for the newly hired journalists.

“If you want to cover the NBA, you can’t stay in Omaha. If I stayed there, I don’t know if I would have covered the Olympics three times,” he said.

He said people of color who then worked at the World-Herald bonded with each other and felt nurtured.

“We talked to each other on a regular basis, met for lunch and shared a sense of shared purpose in each of our development and there were people in management who cared,” he said. “The environment was actually good. It wasn’t great when I first got there but it got better.”

Brunt left the World-Herald in 2003 on good terms for personal reasons and is now an Associated Press sports reporter in Oklahoma.

Larry Sparks worked with one Black copy editor during his almost 20 years on the copy desk.

“We just didn’t get many Black applicants or minorities. When I went to J-school, at least at Nebraska, it was pretty white. I always thought that there weren’t many minorities in this business, for whatever reason,” Sparks said.

Black enrollment at University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and Mass Communication was 3.7% in the fall of 2021 while 5% of the state’s population was Black.

“It’s not only the Omaha World-Herald that is dealing with that issue but across the United States there are not a lot of people of color that are trained to be journalists and trained to be truly representative of the community that they’re reporting on,” said Myles A. Davis, executive director of NOISE (North Omaha Information Support Everyone), a multi-media news organization focusing on North Omaha.

Davis said NOISE partnered with Flatwater Free Press in creating The News Academy, a training facility in Omaha for journalists of color and equipping them with tools so they can tell their stories.

“People of color or people that have walked the streets in North Omaha can tell their story the best.” Davis said. “The World-Herald will always have bias until the newsroom changes to reflect the communities that they’re reporting on.”

The number of Black employees at the World-Herald has shrunk in the 20 years since Brunt worked there. Total employment also plunged as it copes with the shrinking newspaper industry and ownership changes. According to the World-Herald’s former executive editor who left in February, Randy Essex, the paper in 2022 had three Black journalists in the newsroom of about 50. That amounts to about 6% of the newsroom is currently Black representing a city that is 12% Black.

Its percentage of people of color shrank from 6.1% in 2001 to 1.57% in 2018, according to figures it provided the American Society of News Editors, now the News Leaders Association. It also disclosed that the percentage of its newsroom leaders who were white went from 100% in 2001 to 100% in 2018, placing The World-Herald as having one of the least diverse newsrooms in the country. Newsroom leaders in the industry averaged about 85% white.

The World-Herald’s percentage of total Black newsroom employees is well under the 2019 national average of 7.5% and its percentage of its people of color is significantly under the 22% national average.

The World-Herald declined to release the current and past ethnic makeup of its non-newsroom staff, including management.

The newspaper’s lack of staff diversity has challenged its integrity in covering minorities.

“Because the Omaha World-Herald lacks diversity and indeed, uses white women to cover stories in the black community, its journalistic credibility should already be called into question,” the late community activist Matthew Stelly wrote a year before his death in 2018 in his book, “The Keys to African American Empowerment in Omaha, Nebraska: A Critique and Prospective Paradigms.”

“The fact that they see nothing wrong with this state of affairs is also an indicator of their collective ignorance of race and more importantly, of how the world is changing around them as they apparently opt to stand in place,” he wrote.

“It is common to find white reporters covering central city issues and, when this is done, the words of individuals are usually misconstrued (because all the reporter can think of is getting the hell out of the area),” Stelly wrote in 2017.

Stelly pointed out that most major newspapers had improved their coverage of the Black community by 2017.

“Not the Omaha World-Herald. Its racist history and legacy has been kept intact by one racist publisher after another, and its newsroom is as lily-white today as it was in the late 1800s. With few exceptions, the World-Herald is an all-white bastion; a few blacks, one or two Latinos and they think they’ve got diversity,” he wrote.

Love would like to see the World-Herald hire a more diverse staff so it could convey a more complete view of the cultures, histories and stories of the Omaha community.

“If you don’t have any Hispanics on the news staff, for example, you’re not going to get incisive and thought-provoking stories about Hispanics,” Love said.

Sparks cautioned about pigeonholing minority reporters to only cover minority stories.

“I would disagree with the argument that you always need to send a Black person to cover the Black community or Hispanic to cover the Hispanic community,” he said.

Brunt said Erin Grace, who is white and ended her 22-year career at the World-Herald in 2020, did a better job covering North Omaha back then, than he would have, even though he grew up there and was Black.

“The hard part about covering your own neighborhood is that you can’t always be nice,” Brunt said. “I had more impact on North Omaha by not being the person who covered it but steering other reporters to those who knew what was going on.”

Stelly wrote in 2015 that the World-Herald didn’t have to worry about hiring Black reporters if it could hire white ones.

“Sibyl Myers remained the sole black writer for the Omaha World Herald for decades before she passed away,” Stelly wrote. “Since that time they bring in young white people – Nicole Foy, Erin Grace, Kendall Blackwood to name but a few – to do the interviewing and writing when the issue is North Omaha.”

But Love said a diverse staff could help the World-Herald identify and remove biases.

“We need not talk about the idea of diversity and inclusion when we talk about the World-Herald. They have not been any of those,” Love concluded.

Improving the World-Herald’s racial coverage

Beside improving minority hiring, the 4CL also demanded in 1963 that the World-Herald improve its racial coverage, which it considered slanted.

This was an issue that the Kerner Report cited nationally in 1968.

“The problems of race relations coverage go beyond incidents of white bias,” the report stated. “Many editors and news directors, plagued by shortages of staff and lack of reliable contacts and sources of information in the city, have failed to recognize the significance of the urban story and to develop resources to cover it adequately.”

The 4CL used publicity to help create civil rights change. It organized demonstrations in 1963 where it unsuccessfully convinced the City Council to pass a fair housing law and picketed businesses that it claimed did not hire enough Blacks. The 4CL’s public tactics did seem to get the World-Herald’s and its readers’ attention. It was mentioned in 84 stories in the World-Herald that year.

The World-Herald at the beginning of 1964 quoted Charles Hall, a 43-year-old North Omaha resident, that the “the most important thing that happened was that the whites were made aware that the Negro is dissatisfied.”

Adam Fletcher Sasse, an author of books on North Omaha history, said the World-Herald has historically inadequately covered the Black community because it remains committed to white supremacy in Omaha.

“The World-Herald exists to perpetrate and exacerbate the power of white people and their predominance over the city’s culture, politics, education, economics and the entire spectrum,” he said. “They constantly paint African Americans as inadequate, irrelevant or a problem for the city to get rid of, rather than as a potential solution. And that continues today.”

He did notice a change during the 1950s and ‘60s, however, in the way the World-Herald represented Blacks.

“The paper actually took time to paint more rounded stories of African Americans, but they were selective,” Sasse said. “They might have told more human interest stories and taken a broader social angle, but it was still for the purpose of portraying the newspaper’s perspective from the position of white people.”

At least one reader thought the World-Herald went overboard with its racial coverage.

“I notice that since the 4CL march against you, you print only their side. White people read your paper, too. Wonder what you would do if the white people marched,” Mrs. G. Lundin wrote in her letter to the editor published a month after the 4CL’s World-Herald demonstration.

Two University of Omaha theses analyzed the World-Herald’s racial coverage around the 1960s civil rights era.

Charlotte Reilly in her communications honors thesis compared how the World-Herald conveyed civil rights stories in 1968 with the Black-owned newspaper, the Omaha Star. For instance, in early January, the World-Herald wrote mainly about the non-violent movement while the Star highlighted civil rights leaders’ frustration of the lack of progress. It quoted the future State Senator Ernie Chambers as saying “The time for non-violence is over.”

“One reason the Omaha World-Herald may not have mentioned militancy is because it did not fit within the majority of its reporters’ and readers’ political beliefs,” Reilly wrote. “The Omaha World-Herald was mainly written by white males and a majority of its readers were white. The Omaha Star discussed both sides of the issue. Some readers would likely have been open to the idea of Black militancy.”

In another example, the Star published a story about the city’s dismissiveness of the need for dentists in North Omaha where there was one dentist for 18,000 residents. It suggested six solutions. The World-Herald followed up with its own story quoting Dean Raymond Shaddy of Creighton Dental School that it could not find Black students to enroll in its program.

“The article published by the Omaha World-Herald is short and does not include any opinions from those affected by the healthcare deficiencies,” Reilly wrote. “In contrast, the Omaha Star article does not include opinions from professionals within the Nebraska dental schools. Both articles are somewhat one-sided.”

Jeanette Weston compared the World-Herald’s Black news coverage in 1953 and 1988, before and after the Civil Rights era, in her 1993 master’s thesis in communications. She found some improvements over the 35-year span but not in reporting of local Black issues.

She found that the number of Black-related news stories grew but barely kept up with the tripling of size of the Black community.

“Omaha’s local Black community has yet to witness reporting of their concerns or news coverage proportional to their population base,” she wrote in 1993. “Spot news dominated both samples, which seems to indicate that the Omaha World-Herald had done little to cover the Black community in greater depth. The absence of in-depth Black-related news in both samples suggests a lack of exposure to the total Omaha experience for World-Herald readers.”

It did run more locally-written stories in 1988 about what she characterized as Black-related news but 61% were national wire stories. There were no Blacks in any of the 194 news photos sampled in 1953 while there were 24 (9%) included in the 261 sampled in 1988. In both samples Blacks were more likely to be portrayed negatively as they were more likely to appear in crime stories.

Nearly 30 years later, the North Omaha Information Ecosystem Assessment, a study that laid the foundation for NOISE, pointed out weaknesses in the World-Herald’s coverage. Those surveyed thought the World-Herald and other Omaha major media mostly limited their North Omaha coverage, which is now about 60% Black, to violence and crime.

The North Omaha “neighborhood has historically been covered in a one-dimensional way and that practice continues today,” according to the 2017 report. “North Omaha residents don’t just want to see their community covered more often, they want to see depth to the reporting.”

Brunt said the World-Herald was supportive of him writing about the black perspective when he worked there 20 years ago. For instance, he wrote an award-winning story about the lack of Black participation in Omaha’s youth baseball and a column on how Arab Americans replaced African Americans as public enemy No. 1 after the September 11 attacks. He also wrote an in-depth article on the progress of Omaha’s Black politicians.

Activist Stelly, who in 1999 labeled the World-Herald as the most racist newspaper in America, was suspicious of the paper’s reporting, though.

“The World-Herald uses its reporters to interview whom they want, and they use those blue pens to cut out or edit any part of an article which reveals the city for the racist bastion that it is,” Stelly wrote at the time.

Chambers, who was a member of the 4CL in the ‘60s, gave the World-Herald a D- for its coverage of him after he served 46 years in the Nebraska Legislature where he was the only non-white Senator most of that time.

“Almost anything that I talked about was in a tone or manner that the World-Herald didn’t think a Black person should have,” Chambers said. “I didn’t show appropriate deference, I didn’t show any fear. I was just different from what they expected and they couldn’t intimidate me. Nobody could.”

“White reporters work for white papers so everything they do is of, by and for white people. So, how foolish would I be if I am a leopard. A skunk is not going to write something favorable about a leopard. So, I talk leopard-to-leopard and skunks speak skunk-to-skunk. But they are never going to be fair to Black persons.”

Omaha media is changing, along with the World-Herald. It had several owners recently. Warren Buffett bought it from the Peter Kiewit Foundation in 2011 and sold it to Lee Enterprises in 2020.

NOISE started covering North Omaha issues in 2018. Its coverage of the killing of James Scurlock in 2020 was different from the World-Herald’s as it focused more on the dynamic of the victim, according to NOISE’s executive director, Davis.

“We tried to tell the story of the full person, not just saying that a Black man was in an altercation that ended up dying,” Davis said. “We get family accounts, we are talking to neighbors and to people that were there when this took place.”

The 2017 blueprint report for NOISE concluded that partnerships with citywide media would expand the metro population’s knowledge of North Omaha issues.

The World-Herald successfully came to NOISE’s defense last year when it and the Lincoln Journal Star protested the governor’s denial of NOISE’s press credentials for the governor’s press conferences.

Davis said Omaha’s media environment is changing. He wants NOISE to lead the way to non-biased community represented coverage. He said that news outlets that don’t change their reporting practices won’t be read or be revered. Staffs and missions are changing. Everything is moving digital. News outlets are becoming non-profits.

“We’re going to see a big change in the next couple of years with the World-Herald. But I’m not sure what direction,” Davis said.

The World-Herald slowly began diversifying its staff and its coverage after the 1963 4CL demonstrations against it. Minority newsroom employment peaked about 20 years ago but has been declining since.

The World-Herald isn’t the only newspaper struggling with diversity issues today. A survey of 1,543 people in the news business conducted the end of 2021 by Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism found less than half of them were satisfied with diversity, equity and inclusion in their newsrooms. Across the board they indicated that efforts to retain journalists of color were falling short. Journalists responded that newsrooms hadn’t worked to change policies around the language they used to describe protests of racial injustice. However, 81% agreed that recent media diversity policies have positively affected the industry.

A diverse newsroom goes hand-to-hand with diverse coverage.

“The absence of Negro faces and activities from the media has an effect on white audiences as well as Black,” the Kerner Report said 54 years ago. “The press has too long basked in a white world, looking out of it, if at all, with white men’s eyes and a white perspective. That is no longer good enough.”

The World-Herald’s coverage may have improved since 1963, including its 2022 partnership with Flatwater Free Press in reporting on the effects of Nebraska’s prison system on the Black community, it has a ways to go as NOISE’s Davis pointed out regarding the World-Herald’s coverage of the Scurlock 2020 killing.

Its diverse employment numbers have been spotty since 1963 but as of 2018, the latest numbers available, it had an all white newsroom leadership team. The World-Herald still needs to improve both its content and hiring practices if it wants to be diverse, its critics say.