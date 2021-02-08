Dorfman: Alphabet and Dolby lead the balance sheet powerhouses

Cannae

This year, I will recommend only two stocks from the powerhouse list.

An off-the-beaten-path pick is Cannae Holdings Inc., a conglomerate that gets most of its revenue from the restaurant business but most of its stock-market value from its stakes in other businesses.

Cannae owns majority stakes in the 99 Restaurants chain and the O’Charley’s chain, plus significant minority stakes in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Dun & Bradstreet, Amerilife, CorroHealth and Optimal Blue.

CEO William Foley II loves to wheel and deal, so expect the constellation of businesses here to be an ever-changing one.

The market values Cannae at less than three times earnings — a puny multiple that I believe reflects the fact that investors are never sure what the company will look like next year. It also reflects the current agony of the restaurant business, but I figure that will improve in a few months.

Alphabet

I repeat my recommendation of Alphabet from last year. I like it even though it sells for 36 times recent earnings, way above my normal limit of 15. I regard Alphabet as the supreme example of an innovative company.