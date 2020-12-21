Dorfman: Among this year’s dogs, these two could hunt

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental stock has toppled, from above $100 in 2011 to less than $19 now. I advise against trying to catch this particular falling knife. Debt is twice stockholders’ equity, and losses lately appear to be widening, not narrowing.

The cruise lines

I owned Norwegian Cruise Lines personally and for clients when the COVID-19 pandemic started. I got out in February at about $42 a share. Today the stock languishes at less than $26.

The image of sick passengers stranded on ships has burned itself into investors’ memories. And the financial condition of the cruise lines has deteriorated. Norwegian has held its long-term debt steady in the past two years. But servicing it has become harder, since there’s barely a trickle of revenue.

Almost everything I’ve said about Norwegian also applies to Carnival. They are direct rivals, and their problems are similar.

The Record

This is the 10th column I’ve written about the previous year’s biggest losers. My recommendations from the first nine have achieved an average 12-month return of 23.7%. That compares well with 16.8% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index over the same periods.