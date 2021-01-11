Dorfman: Analysts’ most-hated stocks trounced the most-loved in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Standard & Poor’s 500 has averaged a 12% return, beating both the adored stocks and the despised ones. All figures are total returns including dividends.

In 22 years, the adored stocks have beaten the despised ones 11 times, and the despised stocks have won 10 times. There was one tie.

Stocks of foreign stocks and bankrupt companies are excluded from the analysis. In case of ties, which are rare, the company with the larger market value is listed.

Newly adored

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is a great company. Over the past decade, it has grown its revenue at a 25% annual clip, and its earnings even faster. According to Zacks Investment Research, 32 analysts tag it as a “buy,” with not a single “hold” or “sell” rating.

And yet, is any stock worth 93 times earnings? At that altitude, I think the odds are against good performance.

Next most popular is Microsoft Corp. (MSDT), with 23 “buy” ratings and no dissents. Again, it’s an outstanding company. But should investors really pay 11 times revenue and 13 times book value (corporate net worth)?