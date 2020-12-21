Dorfman: Can the 'Bunny' come roaring back?

The average gain on my Bunny stocks has been 13.3%, which compares well with 9.6% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index over the same 19 periods.

However, the Bunny hasn’t beaten the S&P since 2013. In 19 tries, it has beaten the index eight times and been profitable 12 times. In the past 12 months (Dec. 9, 2019, through Dec. 9, 2020), the Bunny hopped to a 9.2% gain, but that trailed the 19.3% total return on the S&P 500.

New Bunny

Here are the 10 stocks that make the Bunny Portfolio for the coming 12 months. They are listed alphabetically.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) makes equipment for medical labs. It’s done well during the pandemic, with earnings more than doubling in the past year and the stock up more than 59%. I like the balance sheet, with debt only 7% of stockholders’ equity.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is a real estate investment trust based in Chicago. It owns office buildings throughout the U.S., especially in Austin, Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia. Over the past few years, it has extinguished its debt. The big question: Will people come back to urban offices after the pandemic?