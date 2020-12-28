Dorfman: My favorite stocks for 2021 include Pfizer, Disney, eight others

After six and a half years of agony, I see signs that the energy sector may snap back in 2021. In the past year, the U.S. rig count is way down. When I wade into a troubled industry, I seek a company with a strong balance sheet, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) qualifies, with debt only 30% of equity.

Walmart

I fear that hard economic times may linger even after the pandemic resolves. In tough times, people trade down to Walmart Inc. (WMT) from more expensive stores. I also like Walmart because it has the most advanced Internet retailing retail operation on the Internet, next to Amazon.

Walt Disney

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) has been on this list the past two years and has returned 33% and 21%. Propelled by the quick success of the Disney+ streaming service, and by the likely reopening of theme parks and movie theaters post-vaccine, I think it will have another good year.

The Record

So far as I know, I’m the only stock-market pundit who regularly publishes his past results, good and bad.