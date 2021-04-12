Dorfman: Nvidia and Adobe lead off my 30-30 club

Only 41 baseball stars have ever made the 30-30 club – the likes of Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Mike Trout. To make it, you have to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a season.

I have a 30-30 club for corporations. To make it, you have to achieve a 30% return on stockholders’ equity in the past year (high profitability) and show 30% annual earnings growth over the past five years.

Companies with a stock-market value of $2 billion or more are eligible – about 1,000 companies. This year, 30 companies made the cut.

I want to honor all of them. But I don’t recommend all of their stocks. When a company’s excellence is well recognized, the stock may sell for an exorbitant price.

Here is the roster of the 2021 honorees.

Most valuable

Topping the list by market value is Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), which makes chips that can handle demanding applications such as videogames and cryptocurrency mining. Its stock market value is $347 billion.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Intuit Inc. (INTU) are next in size, followed by Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) and Zoetis Inc. (ZTS).